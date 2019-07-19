Recycle E-Waste at Chukchansi Park on August 3

July 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





FRESNO, CA, - The Fresno Grizzlies are partnering with Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.©, the largest electronic waste recycling company in North America, for a third e-waste recycling collection event. It will be held at Chukchansi Park in Lot 1 at the intersection of H Street & Tulare on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. Proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen© in memory of Robyn Haines.

"We look forward to providing a safe, responsible and convenient way for the people of Fresno to get rid of their unwanted electronics while honoring the memory of Robyn, who was a wonderful person with a free spirit who cared deeply about protecting our shared environment," said John S. Shegerian, Executive Chairman of ERI.

At no charge, the community can drop off outdated electronics from garages, homes or offices. TVs, computers, monitors, laptops, printers, cell phones, print cartridges and other electronic devices will be accepted (no batteries, light bulbs, lava lamps or non-electrical equipment will be taken). All items containing data will undergo ERI's secure data destruction process. There is no limit to the amount of electronics businesses or individuals can bring to the event.

Proceeds from this event will help fund no-cost mammograms, diagnostic tests and culturally appropriate breast cancer education programs.

Anyone making an e-waste donation will receive a 'buy one, get one free' voucher for Field Level Reserved tickets, valid for any remaining game of the Grizzlies' 2019 season.

Chukchansi Park is located at 1800 Tulare St, Fresno, CA 93721. Enter at Tulare and H Streets where volunteers will assist with drop-off.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.