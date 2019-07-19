Bees Defeat River Cats

The Salt Lake Bees used three home runs to defeat the Sacramento River Cats 9-5 on Thursday night.

The River Cats got out to an early advantage by scoring the first three runs of the contest, leading 3-0 after the top of the third inning. Salt Lake was able to plate one run in the bottom of third to cut the lead 3-1.

In the next inning, Wilfredo Tovar hit a three-run home run to put the Bees ahead 4-3. After Sacramento retook the lead in the top of the sixth by scoring two runs, Nick Franklin and Anthony Bemboom hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the frame to give the Bees the lead back 7-5. Salt Lake continued to keep the bats alive and added two more runs in the eighth to close out the win.

Jose Rodriguez (2-3) took the winning decision for Salt Lake as he came in relief, pitching two and two-thirds innings and giving up two runs while striking out four batters. Jeremy Rhoades collected his fifth save of the season as he finished the last two innings. Salt Lake starter Patrick Sandoval went four and one-third innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits while fanning seven batters. The Salt Lake offense produced 10 hits with three home runs and two triples. Bemboom and Franklin each collected two RBI, a home run and a triple. Salt Lake and Sacramento finished their season series with the River Cats taking nine out of 16 games.

The Bees host the Las Vegas Aviators next for a three game weekend series at Smith's Ballpark. First pitch on Friday night is at 7:05.

