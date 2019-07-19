OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 19, 2019

San Antonio Missions (62-36) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (43-54)

Game #98 of 140/Home #45 of 70 (17-27)

Pitching Probables: SA-RHP Thomas Jankins (9-2, 3.39) vs. OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (6-4, 4.32)

Friday, July 19, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers return home for a brief three-game series during the second ¡CelebraciÃ"n Cielo Azul! of the season starting at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tonight's game is part of MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ"n, and the Dodgers will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City against the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio...RC Manor will sing the national anthem and Midwest City's Yumare Mexican Folkloric Dancers Inc., are scheduled to perform. Fireworks, presented by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, will follow the game.

Last Game: An action-packed afternoon closed out the Dodgers' road trip as they defeated Iowa, 18-5, Thursday at Principal Park. The Dodgers led, 9-5, entering the ninth inning and went on to score nine runs with two outs. Gavin Lux went 5-for-6 and Kyle Garlick hit three home runs, including back-to-back homers with DJ Peters twice. The Dodgers quickly took the lead when Lux led off with a double on the first pitch of the game and Edwin RÃ-os ripped a two-run homer two batters later. The Dodgers boosted their lead to 4-0 in the second inning via a RBI double by pitcher Brock Stewart and RBI single from Lux. Iowa's Phillip Evans hit a two-run homer to cut OKC's lead to 4-2. The Dodgers scored three more runs in the top of the third via back-to-back home runs by Peters and Garlick. Iowa answered with three runs of its own in the bottom of the inning, trimming OKC's lead to two. Lux smacked a homer out to right-center field to lead off the sixth and Garlick connected on his second homer of the day down the left field line to lead off the seventh inning for a 9-5 lead. OKC then racked up nine more runs in the ninth inning, starting with RBI singles by Ben Moore, Jon Kemmer and Lux. Iowa catcher Taylor Davis entered the game to pitch and Connor Joe hit a three-run homer. RÃ-os followed with a single before Peters and Garlick homered back-to-back again to extend OKC to an 18-5 lead. Stewart (4-7) pitched a season-high 6.0 innings in the win, allowing five runs (four earned) and four hits, with four walks and four strikeouts. Iowa starting pitcher Tyson Miller (1-1) took the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (6-4) makes his 13th start of the season to open OKC's home series against San Antonio...He most recently pitched July 13 in Memphis in the first game of a doubleheader. Corcino was credited with the complete game - the second of his career and first since 2011, but was the losing pitcher in a 3-2 defeat. Over six solid innings, Corcino allowed three runs (one earned) and just three hits. He threw 78 pitches and induced 12 groundouts...Between his last two starts, Corcino has held opponents 6-for-40, but four of the six hits have been homers, accounting for all five runs allowed (three earned) over 12.0 IP...Corcino spent most of 2018 with OKC, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and strikeouts (102)....He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent May 11, 2017...Corcino is facing the Missions for the third time this season. In his two prior starts against San Antonio in April, Corcino went 1-0 and pitched a total of 10.1 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Against the Flying Chanclas/Missions: 2019: 3-7 2018: N/A All-time: 3-7 At OKC: 2-3

This marks the third series of the season between OKC and San Antonio and second in OKC. The teams last met at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to open the season April 4-8. The Missions won the series, 3-2, with four of the five games being decided by one or two runs, and three games decided in the winning team's final at-bat...The teams most recently played April 25-28 in San Antonio during OKC's first-ever trip to Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. The Missions won the first four games before the Dodgers won the series finale to avoid a sweep...San Antonio joined the league for 2019 as the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate following the relocation of the Colorado Springs franchise. The Missions previously played in the Double-A Texas League from 1968-2018.

Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City: MiLB's "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan®" campaign aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans and create a culturally relevant gameday experience through music, concessions and promotions...Cielo Azul, or "Blue Sky," was created to incorporate the color blue, a key component of the Dodgers; to reflect the vibrancy of Oklahoma's blue skies, and the breadth of diversity of Hispanic/Latino culture under them; and as a tribute to legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who looked to the sky during his windup...San Antonio will take the field as the Flying Chanclas. According to the team's website, the name "honors the matriarch of the Latino family, the abuelita, and her symbol of strength, discipline and love...The chancla has long been symbolic of the abuelita as she maintains the structure and order of la familia."...Like OKC, San Antonio was also a finalist for last year's inaugural Copa de la DiversiÃ"n.

Boom Goes the Dynamite: The Dodgers' 18 total runs Thursday marked just the 11th time since 1998 an OKC team scored 18 or more runs in a game, last accomplished April 11, 2018 when the Dodgers defeated Round Rock, 19-1, in Bricktown and first time on the road since a 19-5 win at Las Vegas on May 11, 2007...The team's 20 hits and 11 extra-base hits tied OKC's season highs, both set June 30 at Nashville...Yesterday was also the team's largest margin of victory since April 11, 2018 and largest road win since a 15-2 romp in Fresno May 21, 2013.

Luxury Tax: Gavin Lux continued his offensive barrage in Triple-A, finishing Thursday's game 5-for-6 with a career-high five hits, two doubles, a home run, three RBI and three runs scored. He has now homered in a career-best five straight games (6 HR) and has hit safely in each of his first 15 Triple-A games. Since his promotion to OKC June 27, Lux is batting .531 (34-for-64) with a .577 OBP, 1.063 SLG and 1.640 OPS...The five hits for Lux Thursday were the most by a Dodgers player since Henry Ramos collected five hits in a Sept. 2, 2018 game at Colorado Springs. It was also already his fourth game with four-plus hits...The shortstop now has nine multi-hit games, 18 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 25 runs scored so far with Oklahoma City and went an incredible 12-for-18 in the four-game series at Iowa with five home runs, 11 RBI and nine runs scored...Since his promotion June 27, Lux's OPS, AVG, OBP, SLG, 34 hits, 18 extra-base hits, 25 runs scored and 68 total bases are the most among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his 22 RBI are tied for most in the domestic Minors...The 21-year-old also leads Dodgers full-season minor leaguers with a .356 AVG and 115 hits.

Garlick Press: Kyle Garlick hit three home runs Thursday for his second three-homer game of the season with OKC, previously accomplished May 5 at New Orleans. Garlick homered in the third, seventh and ninth innings at Principal Park. Garlick's three-homer outing was just the eighth in OKC's modern PCL history and he is the first Oklahoma City player since the team rejoined the PCL in 1998 with two career three-homer games...Since his return to OKC July 11, Garlick is batting .370 (10x27) with seven extra-base hits.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit a season-high eight home runs Thursday - the third-most home runs hit by a PCL team this season and OKC's highest single-game total since at least 2005. Reno tied the modern PCL record earlier this season by hitting 10 home runs May 20 against Tacoma and hit nine homers June 29 at Las Vegas...The Dodgers have homered in 11 straight games (25 HR) to tie their season-high streak from May 29-June 9...Kyle Garlick and DJ Peters hit back-to-back homers in the third and ninth innings yesterday, and the Dodgers have now accomplished the feat seven times this season...The Dodgers have collected four straight multi-homer games for the first time this season (16 HR).

Around the Horn: DJ Peters has reached base in each of his first 19 Triple-A games, slashing .348/.466/.710 with the Dodgers. Yesterday marked his eighth career multi-homer game and first since Aug. 29, 2018 with Double-A Tulsa...Over the last 19 games, Connor Joe is batting .385 (25x65) and has six homers, seven doubles, 20 RBI, 22 runs scored and 18 walks. Since June 27, Joe paces the PCL in walks and ranks second in runs scored and third in OBP (.517)...Entering tonight, the Dodgers have won 12 of the last 14 series openers, including five of the last six at home.

