Manitoba Moose Weekly

February 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Thursday, Feb. 15: Grand Rapids 1 at Manitoba 0

The Moose returned home from an extended absence, but the Grand Rapids Griffins were on hand to spoil the party. Matt Lorito scored the only goal of the game midway through the second period and Jared Coreau made 28 saves to shut out the Moose.

Saturday, Feb. 17: Grand Rapids 5 at Manitoba 0

The next meeting between the clubs saw Coreau perfect again as the Griffins goalie made 38 saves for his second straight shutout. Dominic Turgeon tallied a natural hat-trick to lead the Griffins offensively.

Monday, Feb. 19: Milwaukee 3 at Manitoba 2

It was a rough start for the Moose, as they surrendered three goals in the first period on Monday. The team bounced back in the second and third, outshooting the Admirals 25-12 in the final 40 minutes. Brendan Lemieux got the Moose on the board in the second period and Mike Sgarbossa made it a one-goal game with 11:33 to go. The Moose were as close as a goal post away from tying the game, but still fell 3-2.

vs. Milwaukee Wed., Feb. 21 7 p.m. CT

vs. Chicago Sat., Feb. 24 2 p.m. CT

vs. Chicago Sun., Feb. 25 2 p.m. CT

The Moose continue their home stand this week with games against Milwaukee and Chicago. Wednesday's contest is Student Night, featuring special offers for students to attend Manitoba's rematch with Milwaukee. Sunday's game against Chicago is Retro Jersey Day when the Moose will wear a special edition throwback jersey against Chicago. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

27 Mason Appleton 53 16 31 47 45 14

19 Nic Petan* 39 12 29 41 8 18

50 Buddy Robinson 51 21 20 41 41 14

8 Sami Niku 53 10 27 37 24

7

50 Jack Roslovic* 32 15 20 35 8 16

# GOALIE RECORD

GAA SV% SO

39 Michael Hutchinson* 15-2-4

1.95 0.942 1

1 Eric Comrie* 15-7-1

2.55 0.920 1

*On NHL roster

Getting in Games

Moose rookies have been a key piece of Manitoba's success this season and are gaining valuable experience along the way. Four of the team's rookies have appeared in over 35 games in 2017-18 and the Moose are led in games played by a pair of rookies in Mason Appleton and Sami Niku who have both suited up for 53 games. Niku played 59 games with JYP last season while Appleton appeared in just 35 games for Michigan State.

Location, Location, Location

Looking at Manitoba's recent records shows a distinct difference between results at home and on the road. In their last 10 road games, the Moose feature a 7-1-1-1 record away from Bell MTS Place, and have outscored the opposition 36-22. On home ice, Manitoba is 2-7-1-0 in its last 10 games while being outscored by a 18-35 count. Overall, the Moose are 20-5-2-1 on the road and 12-9-2-2 at home this season with a +42 goal differential on the

road versus a +10 differential at home.

Lots of PIMs, Lots of Points

Only six players in the top-25 of the AHL's penalty minutes list have over 20 points, and three of them play for the Moose. Patrice Cormier has the most points of any player with 80 or more penalty minutes, racking up 34 points (19G, 15A) and 93 PIMs. Brendan Lemieux leads the Moose, and is seventh in the AHL, with 99 PIMs. The second-year pro also has 29 points (13G, 16A) in 33 games. Rounding out the trio is JC lipon who has 21 points (10G, 11A) and 81 PIMs to his name. The Moose are ninth in the AHL with 753 penalty minutes and are third in the league with 182 goals.

Career High

Monday's game saw Brendan Lemieux score his first goal since returning to the Moose lineup on Feb. 15. The tally was Lemieux's 13th goal of the season, a new career high for the winger. The Denver, Col. native surpassed his 61-game total from last season in just 33 games. Lemieux has already set or is on pace for new career highs in almost every statistical category in his second season of pro. He is scheduled to play his 100th AHL game on Wednesday against Milwaukee.

Mason Appleton got back on the score sheet Monday with an assist on Mike Sgarbossa's third period goal. The helper snapped a run of four games without a point for Appleton. The stretch of games was just the fifth time this season the rookie has gone without a point in three or more games. Appleton leads the Moose with 47 points (16G, 31A) this season, just three points back of Sean Tallaire's Moose rookie record of 50 points set in 1996-97.

