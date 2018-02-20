Roadrunners Weekly
February 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
CURRENT RECORD: 28-16-2-1
(1st - Pacific Division, 2nd - Western Conference, 6th - American Hockey League)
GAMES THIS WEEK: Friday vs. San Antonio - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)
Saturday vs. San Antonio - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: 4-2 L vs. San Jose (Wednesday)
5-4 W vs. Bakersfield (Saturday)
3-2 L vs. Bakersfield (Monday)
THE HIGHLIGHTS:
After three weeks on the road, the team returned home following a successful 4-2 Gem Show Road Trip, keeping them in first place in the Pacific Division.
Dylan Strome exploded for four points in Saturday night's win over Bakersfield. It was the third time this season he has completed such feat, which remains tied for the franchise record.
Saturday's crowd of 6,311 was the second-largest of the season, only behind the club's inaugural School Day Game.
THIS WEEK'S NOTES:
The Roadrunners welcome the San Antonio Rampage to Tucson Arena for the first time this season. When the two sides met in Texas last month, Tucson took away two 2-1 victories.
UP I-10:
After starting the week with a 6-1 rout of the Chicago Blackhawks, the Coyotes have since extended their win streak to four games. The club is idle until Thursday, however will take on the Flames then, followed by the Ducks on Saturday.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:
$2 Beer Night - Friday vs. San Antonio (7:05 p.m.)
$2 drafts at concession stands.
Cancer Awareness Night - Saturday vs. San Antonio (7:05 p.m.)
Cowbell Giveaway (Ring Out Cancer) presented by Fox 11 Tucson.
