Hammy Hustle 5K Set for March 24

February 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The fifth annual MELTFEST, a local annual Rockford event celebrating the end of winter and the melting together of the community, is set to feature the "Hammy Hustle" 5K which is co-sponsored by the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

The fifth annual 5K provides entrants the opportunity to run/walk a 5K route that takes them through downtown Rockford and into the BMO Harris Bank Center. The course will begin and end at the historic Prairie Street Brewhouse, and takes competitors past the ice where the IceHogs play.

All participants will receive a commemorative shirt, finisher medal, be eligible to claim a complimentary ticket for that evening's IceHogs game (6 p.m. vs. Chicago), receive additional discounts to the IceHogs game that night, plus a few other surprises (please note, all complimentary IceHogs tickets must be redeemed in advance).

Registration is currently open and participants can enter the race for $28 ($15 for youth) at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Rockford/MELTFEST5K.

A portion of proceeds from this year's event will be awarded to KFACT - Keeping Families and Communities, whose organization's mission is to provide an array of holistic, comprehensive services, including school-based education groups, intervention services, youth-development programs and college/career mentorship to its members.

The 5K kicks off a day-long celebration at the Prairie Street Brewhouse and features a wide range of free activities for attendees, including live music, market and food vendors, kids' activities, magic shows, science shows, mascot and character appearances (including HAMMY!), fun run and bike rides.

For more information about MELTFEST event, visit www.meltfest.com.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, Feb. 28 | Rockford vs Texas Stars (7 p.m.)

The IceHogs welcome the Texas Stars to the BMO Harris Bank Center for a Fas Fuel Winning Weekday at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy discounted hot dogs, select beer and companion tickets. If the Hogs win, tickets from Wednesday's game can be redeemed for a ticket of equal or lesser value to the following Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays game on Tuesday, March 13. Former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman and Stanley Cup champion Brian Campbell will also be in attendance, and a select number of fans will have the chance to get an autograph. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

