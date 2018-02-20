Weekly: Penguins Prepare for Another Three-In-Three, First Ever Game against IceHogs

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Feb. 16 - PENGUINS 3 at Rochester 12

The Penguins dropped their second contest of the season against the Americans in their first and only visit to Blue Cross Arena this year. Joseph Cramarossa posted an assist in his Penguins debut.

Saturday, Feb. 17 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Utica 5 (OT)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lost a tight and tenacious game against Utica despite forging a wild third-period comeback. The newly acquired Cramarossa scored his first goal as a Penguin in his home debut. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tallied three goals in under nine minutes to erase a two-goal deficit, but fell 49 seconds into the overtime period.

Sunday, Feb. 18 - PENGUINS 1 at Lehigh Valley 4

Jean-S é bastien Dea scored his second shorthanded goal of the season. However, that was the only time the Penguins solved Phantom net minder John Muse, who stopped 22 of 23 shots.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Feb. 23 - PENGUINS vs. Rockford

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton faces Rockford for the first time in franchise history. The IceHogs have only won two of their last nine games.

Saturday, Feb. 24 - PENGUINS at Syracuse

The Penguins look to even the season series against the Crunch when they take on Syracuse for the fourth and final time this season.

Sunday, Feb. 25 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hosts Hershey in the clubs' ninth match-up this season. The Pens have not lost to the Bears in regulation, going 6-0-1-1, while winning the past four games.

Ice Chips

- Joseph Cramarossa has accumulated three points (1G-2A) in as many games since becoming a member of the Penguins following a trade with the Stockton Heat on Feb. 14.

- Prior to Sunday's shorty by J.S. Dea, the Penguins' last shorthanded goal on the road was scored on Nov. 3, 2017 at Lehigh Valley by Dea.

- Dea has reached 30 points for the third season in a row with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and achieved a career high in assists (19).

- The Penguins signed defenseman Kevin Schulze to a PTO on Feb. 17. Schulze tops Wheeling defensemen in goals (8), assists (20) and points (28).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pt%

1. Lehigh Valley 54 33 14 3 4 73 .676

2. PENGUINS 50 30 15 4 1 65 .650

3. Providence 52 30 17 3 2 65 .625

4. Charlotte 54 30 21 0 3 63 .583

5. Bridgeport 52 24 20 5 3 56 .538

6. Hartford 55 25 23 4 3 57 .518

7. Hershey 53 21 25 3 4 49 .462

8. Springfield 54 13 28 2 1 49 .454

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Daniel Sprong* 40 20 20 40

Ryan Haggerty 33 16 15 31

Jean-Sébastien Dea 45 12 19 31

Zach Aston-Reese*^ 41 19 20 29

Teddy Blueger 45 12 14 26

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Casey DeSmith 25 14-6-2 2.75 .911 2

Anthony Peters 14 7-4-2 2.83 .900 1

* rookie

^ currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Feb. 23 Rockford Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 24 Syracuse Oncenter War Memorial 7:05 p.m.

Sun, Feb. 25 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sat, Feb. 17 (D) Dylan Zink Recalled from WHL

Sat, Feb. 17 (D) Jeff Taylor Reassigned from WHL

Sat, Feb. 17 (D) Kevin Schulze Signed to PTO

Mon, Feb. 19 (C) Teddy Blueger Reassigned from PIT

