Weekly: Penguins Prepare for Another Three-In-Three, First Ever Game against IceHogs
February 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Friday, Feb. 16 - PENGUINS 3 at Rochester 12
The Penguins dropped their second contest of the season against the Americans in their first and only visit to Blue Cross Arena this year. Joseph Cramarossa posted an assist in his Penguins debut.
Saturday, Feb. 17 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Utica 5 (OT)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lost a tight and tenacious game against Utica despite forging a wild third-period comeback. The newly acquired Cramarossa scored his first goal as a Penguin in his home debut. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tallied three goals in under nine minutes to erase a two-goal deficit, but fell 49 seconds into the overtime period.
Sunday, Feb. 18 - PENGUINS 1 at Lehigh Valley 4
Jean-S é bastien Dea scored his second shorthanded goal of the season. However, that was the only time the Penguins solved Phantom net minder John Muse, who stopped 22 of 23 shots.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Feb. 23 - PENGUINS vs. Rockford
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton faces Rockford for the first time in franchise history. The IceHogs have only won two of their last nine games.
Saturday, Feb. 24 - PENGUINS at Syracuse
The Penguins look to even the season series against the Crunch when they take on Syracuse for the fourth and final time this season.
Sunday, Feb. 25 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hosts Hershey in the clubs' ninth match-up this season. The Pens have not lost to the Bears in regulation, going 6-0-1-1, while winning the past four games.
Ice Chips
- Joseph Cramarossa has accumulated three points (1G-2A) in as many games since becoming a member of the Penguins following a trade with the Stockton Heat on Feb. 14.
- Prior to Sunday's shorty by J.S. Dea, the Penguins' last shorthanded goal on the road was scored on Nov. 3, 2017 at Lehigh Valley by Dea.
- Dea has reached 30 points for the third season in a row with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and achieved a career high in assists (19).
- The Penguins signed defenseman Kevin Schulze to a PTO on Feb. 17. Schulze tops Wheeling defensemen in goals (8), assists (20) and points (28).
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pt%
1. Lehigh Valley 54 33 14 3 4 73 .676
2. PENGUINS 50 30 15 4 1 65 .650
3. Providence 52 30 17 3 2 65 .625
4. Charlotte 54 30 21 0 3 63 .583
5. Bridgeport 52 24 20 5 3 56 .538
6. Hartford 55 25 23 4 3 57 .518
7. Hershey 53 21 25 3 4 49 .462
8. Springfield 54 13 28 2 1 49 .454
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Daniel Sprong* 40 20 20 40
Ryan Haggerty 33 16 15 31
Jean-Sébastien Dea 45 12 19 31
Zach Aston-Reese*^ 41 19 20 29
Teddy Blueger 45 12 14 26
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Casey DeSmith 25 14-6-2 2.75 .911 2
Anthony Peters 14 7-4-2 2.83 .900 1
* rookie
^ currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Feb. 23 Rockford Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 24 Syracuse Oncenter War Memorial 7:05 p.m.
Sun, Feb. 25 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 3:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Sat, Feb. 17 (D) Dylan Zink Recalled from WHL
Sat, Feb. 17 (D) Jeff Taylor Reassigned from WHL
Sat, Feb. 17 (D) Kevin Schulze Signed to PTO
Mon, Feb. 19 (C) Teddy Blueger Reassigned from PIT
