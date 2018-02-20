Heat Announce Event Management Initiative with the University of the Pacific

Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today Pacific Heats Up, a collaboration between the Heat and the University of the Pacific Sport Management program to take place on Friday, April 6 as the Heat host the San Jose Barracuda at 7:00 p.m. at Stockton Arena.

Twelve students in the Sport Event and Facility Management class, will "take-over" the Heat's game and work with Heat staff on all aspects of the business including ticket sales, sponsorships sales, marketing and event operations.

"We're excited to work with Professor Pete Schroeder and this talented group of Pacific students to get real-world, hands on experience in managing and planning an event of this magnitude and helping us grow our event presentation business" Heat CEO Brian Petrovek said. "All 12 of these students have an interest in becoming the next crop of successful sports executives, and the experience they'll receive will give these students a leg up as they determine what aspect in the sports and entertainment industry they'd like to pursue as a full-time career."

Students will work in small groups with Heat staff members in their specialized areas, determining everything from ticket packages and corporate partnerships, writing and executing a game script, marketing strategy and messaging and much more.

"We are so appreciative for the opportunity to work with Brian and the Heat on this project," Professor of the Sports Event and Facility Management Class Pete Schroeder said. "The degree of involvement and mentorship provided by the Heat Front Office is fantastic. Students get to apply their classroom learning in such a comprehensive way which will help them determine their career paths, and also provide them with the experiences needed to gain future internships and employment within the sport industry. We are excited to get to work and help the Heat create a great night of hockey at the Stockton Arena!"

Additional information about the Pacific Heats Up event with the Stockton Heat will be available on stocktonheat.com/pacificheatsup. Fans who'd like to learn more about coming out to Stockton Heat Hockey games before Pacific Heats Up on April 6, including Star Wars Night on March 3, Pucks and Paws on March 11, Stockton Heat Goes Green presented by Covanta and Stockton Ports Night on March 17, and much more, visit stocktonheat.com/tickets.

