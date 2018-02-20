Roadrunners Partner with All Heart Foundation for Super Hero Night

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has partnered with Craig Cunningham's "All Heart Foundation" for Super Hero Night on Saturday, April 7 when the Roadrunners take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners will be showcasing the newly formed foundation started by inaugural team captain and Dr. Zain Khapley, the doctor that saved Craig's life in November of 2016.

On November 19, 2016 Cunningham suffered a cardiac arrest on the ice before a Roadrunners game. With heroic efforts from medical experts and the world-renowned cardio-thoracic surgeon, Craig defied the odds and fought his way back to life.

In addition to the partnership, the team will be wearing special Super Hero jerseys during the night with a live post-game auction, giving fans an opportunity to take one home. Proceeds from the auction will go to the All Heart Foundation.

Joining the festivities on April 7 will be Marvel Characters Captain America and Spider-Man. The two will be at the game to pose for pictures and meet all Roadrunners fans.

A special ticket package is available now for the evening, which includes four "Sides" section tickets, four hats, four ice creams and a special invitation to an exclusive pre-game meet and greet with Captain America and Spider-Man from 6:00-6:45 pm. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. The package price is $100 and can be purchased by contacting a Roadrunners representative at 866-774-6253 or at the Roadrunners offices, located at 175 W. Broadway Blvd in Tucson.

