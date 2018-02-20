Flames Reassign Morgan Klimchuk to Stockton Heat
February 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have reassigned forward Morgan Klimchuk to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
Klimchuk, a native of Calgary, Alberta, was drafted in the first round (28th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Flames. Klimchuk made his NHL debut on February 19th logging 7:25 of ice time. Morgan has 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 44 games for the Stockton Heat this season.
MORGAN KLIMCHUK - LEFT WING
BORN: Calgary, AB DATE: March 2, 1995
HEIGHT: 6'0'' WEIGHT: 190 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: 1st round (28th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2018
- Roadrunners Partner with All Heart Foundation for Super Hero Night - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Wild Reassigns Forward Chase Lang, Goaltender Adam Vay to Rapid City - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Face Wolves and Wild to Begin Six-Game Homestand - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hammy Hustle 5K Set for March 24 - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Announce Event Management Initiative with the University of the Pacific - Stockton Heat
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Weekly Wrap-Up - Toronto Marlies
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- Manitoba Moose Weekly - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Joey Leach to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Canucks Recall Richard Bachman, Comets Recall Michael Garteig - Utica Comets
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Roadrunners Weekly - Tucson Roadrunners
- Weekly: Penguins Prepare for Another Three-In-Three, First Ever Game against IceHogs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Flames Reassign Morgan Klimchuk to Stockton Heat - Stockton Heat
- Wolves Roundup - Chicago Wolves
- Senators Recall Driedger from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- First-Place Phantoms Hit the Road for 3 Games - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- F Alex Krushelnyski Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Red Wings Recall Coreau and Reassign Machovsky - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.