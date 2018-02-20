Flames Reassign Morgan Klimchuk to Stockton Heat

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have reassigned forward Morgan Klimchuk to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Klimchuk, a native of Calgary, Alberta, was drafted in the first round (28th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Flames. Klimchuk made his NHL debut on February 19th logging 7:25 of ice time. Morgan has 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 44 games for the Stockton Heat this season.

MORGAN KLIMCHUK - LEFT WING

BORN: Calgary, AB DATE: March 2, 1995

HEIGHT: 6'0'' WEIGHT: 190 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: 1st round (28th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft

