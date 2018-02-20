P-Bruins Week in Review

February 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins took four of a possible six points this past weekend as they faced the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Friday night and the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday and Sunday. With 65 points, the team's record is now 30-17-3-2 keeping them at 3rd in the Atlantic division and 5th in the Eastern conference. Overall, the P-Bruins have the 7th best record in the AHL.

The P-Bruins won a defensive, hard-fought battle against the Sound Tigers on Friday night in a shootout. This win marked their 6th shootout win of the season and Zane McIntyre's 5th shutout of the season. After a scoreless 65 minutes, Austin Czarnik scored his second shootout-winner of the season to give Providence the 1-0 victory. To begin their home-and-home series on Saturday night, Providence defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-2 in overtime. Justin Hickman and Ryan Fitzgerald scored in regulation, but eventually the Thunderbirds were able to tie it up with just three minutes remaining in the game. However, just six seconds into overtime, Agostino notched his 14th goal of the season to give Providence the 3-2 win. In their third game in three days, the P-Bruins fell to Springfield 3-2 Sunday afternoon. The P-Bruins didn't go down without a fight as a goal from Josh Hennessy made things 3-2 with just under four minutes to play, but the T-Birds salvaged the final game of the weekend by that score.

Stopping 46 of 49 shots this weekend, McIntyre started in two games and now has 32 starts this season. With a record of 17-11-4, McIntyre's numbers continue to improve with GAA of 2.51 and save percentage of 0.910. Jordan Binnington made his 18th start on Saturday and stopped 22 of 24 shots to get the win in Springfield. His record is now 12-5-1 and with a GAA of 2.02 and save percentage of 0.926. Binnington stands in fourth place in the league for in GAA.

Czarnik continues to shine as he recorded a shootout goal and three assists this weekend as he returned to Providence after being called up February 5th. Czarnik leads the team with 45 points and is ranked 7th in the league in scoring. Czarnik was not the only player to record multiple points this weekend as Fitzgerald scored two goals and Hennessy tallied one goal and two assists.

The P-Bruins look ahead to another three-in-three weekend as they will be back at the Dunk on Friday to face the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:05pm. The team will then travel to Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday to start their home-and-home series against the Wolf Pack and return to Providence on Sunday for a 3:05pm matchup with them.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...



American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.