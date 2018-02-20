American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Syracuse Crunch forward Alex Gallant has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Charlotte on Feb. 18.

Gallant received an automatic two-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.3 for accumulating his fourth game misconduct in the "general" category this season.

Gallant will miss Syracuse's games Wednesday (Feb. 21) at Rochester and Friday (Feb. 23) vs. Lehigh Valley.

