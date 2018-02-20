Wolves Roundup

TOP LINE

EVERY END IS A NEW BEGINNING

Over the weekend, the Chicago Wolves' franchise-record home winning streak came to a close at 13 games as the San Antonio Rampage stampeded into the Allstate Arena on Saturday night and claimed their second straight 2-1 victory in the building.

With eight former Wolves on the Rampage roster at any given time, Saturday's showdown was similar to a blockbuster movie plot: could Chicago overcome its former self for victory? Unfortunately, the Wolves could not and it was three former Chicago players who led the siege: forwards Andrew Agozzino and Samuel Blais and goaltender Ville Husso.

The 23-year-old Husso, who made his professional North American debut last season with the Wolves, posted 30 saves while Agozzino and Blais -- former top-five scorers for the Wolves -- collected a goal and assist, respectively, to help the Rampage edge the Wolves.

While the franchise-record home win streak came to an end Saturday, the Wolves managed to extend another streak Sunday: their series win streak against the Cleveland Monsters. The Monsters invaded Allstate Arena twice in four days and the Wolves poached victories in both games to push the streak to five consecutive games.

The Wolves and Monsters have two games left in this year's season series. The clubs meet again March 20 and 22 at Quicken Loans Arena. When the teams clashed there in December, they split the set of contests. Cleveland mustered a 3-2 win on Dec. 8, but Chicago rallied and blanked the Monsters the next day 3-0.

REWIND

(2-1-0-0)

Sunday, Feb. 18

(at) Chicago 5, Cleveland 3

- Chicago pushed its series win streak to five consecutive games against Cleveland.

- Defenseman Zac Leslie netted his first goal as a member of the Wolves.

- Forwards Beau Bennett, Wade Megan and Brett Sterling and blueliner Kevin Lough also scored.

- Goaltender Oscar Dansk earned his second win in as many starts with a 19-save performance.

Saturday, Feb. 17

San Antonio 2, (at) Chicago 1

- The Wolves' franchise-record home win streak ended at 13 games with a loss to the Rampage.

- Defenseman Griffin Reinhart was Chicago's lone scorer.

- Goaltender Ville Husso made 30 saves en route to victory over his former squad while former

Wolves Andrew Agozzino and Samuel Blais teamed up for San Antonio's first goal.

- Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 20 shots in the loss.

Thursday, Feb. 15

(at) Chicago 4, Cleveland 3

- Chicago stretched its franchise-record home win streak to 13 games.

- Forwards Tomas Hyka, Mackenzie MacEachern, Teemu Pulkkinen and T.J. Tynan each scored.

- Goaltender Oscar Dansk made 32 saves in his first game with the Wolves since Oct. 7.

OSCAR DANSK

The Stockholm native played his first two games in a Chicago Wolves jersey since Oct. 7. Dansk earned his first victory with the Wolves with a 32-save performance on Thursday against the Cleveland Monsters. Dansk again backstopped Chicago to

victory over Cleveland on Sunday with 19 saves in the 5-3 win. Through two games, the 23-year-old collected two wins, an .895 save percentage and a 3.00 goals-against average.

ZAC LESLIE

On Sunday, defenseman Zac Leslie netted his first goal as a Chicago Wolves player. The late third-period goal snapped a tie and stood as the game-winner in Chicago's 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Monsters. The contest was just Leslie's third since being

loaned to the Wolves on Feb. 5 by the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights acquired Leslie in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings.

WADE MEGAN

The 27-year-old had one of his most productive weeks to date as he collected four points -- a goal and three assists -- over the weekend. His empty-net goal on Sunday was his fourth of the season, which leads the Wolves and put him in with a four-way

tie for the league lead in empty-netters.

T.J. TYNAN

The soon-to-be 26-year-old -- his birthday is Feb. 25 -- continued his 2018 reign of point production with a goal and four assists through three games. On Thursday, Tynan pumped out a goal and two assists for his eighth multi-point game.

Saturday he was held scoreless -- as were eight of the other nine top-10 scorers for the Wolves -- but Sunday marked his ninth multi-point effort this season.

