Canucks Recall Richard Bachman, Comets Recall Michael Garteig

February 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Richard Bachman from the Utica Comets. In a separate transaction, Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced the club has recalled goaltender Michael Garteig from loan to Kalamazoo.

Bachman, 30, has appeared in 21 games with the Comets this season, posting a record of 10-7-4 along with a .899 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average. He made his debut with the Canucks in the 2015.16 season and has played a career total 48 NHL games earning a 20-17-2 record a .906 save percentage and a 2.90 goals-against average.

Bachman was signed by Vancouver as a free agent on July 1, 2015. He was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round, 120th overall, at the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

Garteig, 26, has appeared in 18 games with the Kalamazoo Wings this season posting a record of 8-9-0 with a .885 save percentage and a 3.99 goals against average. The goaltender appeared in eight games with the Comets last season collecting a record of 0-4-2 with a .897 save percentage and a 3.01 goals against average.

In 2015-16, he completed his senior season with Quinnipiac University, leading the Bobcats to the ECAC Championship and a berth in the NCAA National Championship. In 43 games played, the Prince George, British Columbia, native posted a record of 32-4-7, along with a career-best .924 save percentage and a 1.91 goals against average.

