Manitoba Assigns Stewart to Wichita

October 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Manitoba Moose have assigned Dean Stewart to Wichita.

Stewart, 25, signed with the Moose over the summer. The Portage la Prairie, Manitoba native had an outstanding rookie season for the Thunder. He was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team, All-ECHL Second Team and finished second for ECHL Rookie of the Year. He was also named as the team's Defenseman of the Year.

ï»¿Stewart joined the Thunder last January and quickly acclimated himself. He finished his rookie campaign with 36 points (6g, 30a). Stewart led all rookies in assists and was second in plus/minus (+22).

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound blueliner completed a four-year career at the University of Omaha and was named captain during his senior campaign. He collected 45 points (7g, 38a) in 130 career games for the Mavericks. Stewart was named the team's MVP, Most Outstanding Defenseman and won the Biggest Heart Award.

The team will host the Tulsa Oilers for two exhibition games this week with the first contest on Friday, October 15 and the second on Saturday, October 16. Both games will be at the Wichita Ice Center starting at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office or the day of the game or online.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.