Stingrays Sign Forward Alex Brink

October 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Alex Brink for the 2021-22 season.

"I am ecstatic to join the Stingrays this year," said Brink. "Ryan [Blair] and I talked nearly every day since I left Utica last weekend and it was an easy decision. If you look at the success he and the organization has had, there is no place I would rather go."

Due to COVID, the Hamilton, NY native didn't play last year. With the uncertainty of the season, Brink felt it was time to get a desk job. He ended up at an engineering company based in New York and after only a year, Brink remembered the feeling he couldn't get sitting at a desk.

"I was all set on retiring, hanging up the skates, but after sitting at a desk for a couple months, I realized I still had something left in the tank. I have 30-plus years left to sit at a desk, so if I only have a couple of years left to play hockey, I am going to take full advantage of it."

Brink attended the AHL's Utica Comets tryout camp last week and was released on Saturday. After that, it was an all out push from coach Blair.

"Alex is the type of player that can come in and make an impact starting day one," said head coach Blair. "He is an extremely powerful player that is really solid on both sides of the puck. He plays an aggressive and intense style that will fit well here."

The 27 year old played four seasons at Brown University and finished out his collegiate career at Boston University in 2019-20 after redshirting his sophomore year at Brown. Brink scored 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 129 collegiate games spanning from 2015-20.

Prior to college, Brink spent his junior hockey career with the Boston Jr. Bruins from 2013-15, scoring 40 goals and adding 64 assists in only 95 games played.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

