Philippe Desrosiers to Join the Lions

October 12, 2021







Trois-Rivières - Today, the Manitoba Moose (AHL) assigned goaltender Philippe Desrosiers to the Trois-Rivières Lions in the ECHL.

The Winnipeg Jets prospect will join the team on Wednesday morning.

