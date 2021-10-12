Philippe Desrosiers to Join the Lions
October 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - Today, the Manitoba Moose (AHL) assigned goaltender Philippe Desrosiers to the Trois-Rivières Lions in the ECHL.
The Winnipeg Jets prospect will join the team on Wednesday morning.
