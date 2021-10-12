2021-22 Training Camp Roster Announced

October 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce the club's Training Camp roster ahead of the 2021-22 ECHL season.

As of today, 22 players are scheduled to join training camp, including eight ECHL-contracted players, 11 AHL-contracted players from the Toronto Marlies, two AHL-contracted players from the Manitoba Moose and one player on an ECHL try-out contract.

Of the 22 players in attendance, seven are defensemen, 14 are forwards and one goaltender. Please note that the roster is subject to change as additional players may be added prior to the completion of training camp.

On-ice sessions for training camp are set to begin in St. John's on Wednesday, October 13.

The Growlers' first game of the 2021-22 ECHL is on the road against new Canadian rivals, the Trois-Rivieres Lions, on Thursday, October 21. The Growlers return to Newfoundland for their Home Opener on Friday, November 5 at Mile One Centre against the Adirondack Thunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.