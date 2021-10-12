Stingrays Acquire Conor Landrigan in Trade

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have acquired forward Conor Landrigan from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for cash considerations ahead of the 2021-22 season.

"I am happy that coach Blair went out and added me to the Stingrays plans for this year" said Landrigan. "This will be my first time in the Lowcountry, and I have only heard good things from others around the league. I can't wait to come in and join the Rays."

The native of New Tripoli, Pennsylvania comes to Charleston after signing with the Solar Bears on September 20, 2021. Landrigan's collegiate success will fit into the Stingrays plan and should make an immediate impact.

"Conor is a highly skilled forward that had an excellent college career," said head coach Ryan Blair. "He is an offensive minded player that has a really high hockey IQ."

Landrigan spent his last four years playing for Utica College, scoring 114 points (46 goals, 68 assists) over 86 games from 2017-21. Last season, the 27 year old joined the Tulsa Oilers for the final 10 games of the ECHL campaign, scoring one goal and adding two assists.

The offensive forward bounced around in his junior career, playing for five different teams over the course of four years including the Binghamton Jr. Senators (NA3HL), Wilkes-Barre Miners (NA3EHL), Philadelphia Revolution (EHL), Kent School (USHS), and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights (EHL).

"I like to make an impact offensively," adds Landrigan. "I have always considered myself more of a passer, but I can definitely score if given the opportunity."

Landrigan's love for the offensive zone goes beyond his offensive prowess. He also prides himself on his forechecking.

"There is no better feeling than pressuring someone in their own zone, forcing a turnover, and creating an offensive chance."

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

