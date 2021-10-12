Alexis D'Aoust Back in Trois-Rivières

October 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - Today, the Belleville Senators (AHL) announced the cut of forward Alexis D'Aoust.

The native of Trois-Rivières is now back in his hometown. He will join the Lions camp this morning.

