Alexis D'Aoust Back in Trois-Rivières
October 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - Today, the Belleville Senators (AHL) announced the cut of forward Alexis D'Aoust.
The native of Trois-Rivières is now back in his hometown. He will join the Lions camp this morning.
