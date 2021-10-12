ECHL Transactions - October 12
October 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 12, 2021:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Trois-Rivieres:
Thomas Sigouin, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Brandon Halverson, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Zach Remers, F added to training camp roster (traded from Orlando)
Add Kyle Neuber, F added to training camp roster
Add Xavier Bouchard, D assigned by Milwaukee, added to training camp roster
Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Milwaukee, added to training camp roster
Add Tomas Vomacka, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville, added to training camp roster
Indy:
Add Brent Gates, F signed contract, added to training camp roster
Add Aaron Atwell, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Add Cedric Lacroix, F added to training camp roster
Add Tom Aubrun, G assigned by Rockford, added to training camp roster
Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Rockford, added to training camp roster
Add Liam Folkes, F assigned by Rockford, added to training camp roster
Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford, added to training camp roster
Jacksonville:
Add Alex Whelan, F assigned by Hartford, added to training camp roster
Add James Sanchez, F assigned by Hartford, added to training camp roster
Kansas City:
Add Mikael Robidoux, F assigned by Stockton, added to training camp roster
Maine:
Add Michael Kim, D added to training camp roster
Newfoundland:
Add Evan Cormier, G signed contract, added to training camp roster
Add Garrett Johnston, D added to training camp roster
Add James Melindy, D added to training camp roster
Add Derian Plouffe, F added to training camp roster
Add Nathan Noel, F added to training camp roster
Add Todd Skirving, F added to training camp roster
Add Marc Johnstone, F added to training camp roster
Add Brendan Soucie, F added to training camp roster
Add Orrin Centazzo, F added to training camp roster
Add Kyle McGrath, F added to training camp roster
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Noel Hoefenmayer, D assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Riley McCourt, D assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Brennan Kapchek, D assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Matteo Pietroniro, D assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Gordie Green, F assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Bobby McMann, F assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Marcus Power, F assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Tristan Pomerleau, D assigned by Manitoba, added to training camp roster
Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F assigned by Manitoba, added to training camp roster
Orlando:
Add Zachary Emond, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL), added to training camp roster
Add Jake McGrew, F assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL), added to training camp roster
Add Montana Onyebuchi, D assigned by San Jose (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Kyle Topping, F assigned by San Jose (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Steenn Pasichnuk, F assigned by San Jose (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Krystof Hrabik, F assigned by San Jose (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Joseph Garreffa, F assigned by San Jose (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Cole Moberg, D assigned by San Jose (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Dmitri Semykin, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay, added to training camp roster
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Alexis D'Aoust, F added to training camp roster
Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Manitoba, added to training camp roster
Add Kevin Poulin, G assigned by Laval, added to training camp roster
Tulsa:
Add Mason McDonald, G added to training camp roster
