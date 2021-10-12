ECHL Transactions - October 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 12, 2021:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Trois-Rivieres:

Thomas Sigouin, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Brandon Halverson, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Zach Remers, F added to training camp roster (traded from Orlando)

Add Kyle Neuber, F added to training camp roster

Add Xavier Bouchard, D assigned by Milwaukee, added to training camp roster

Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Milwaukee, added to training camp roster

Add Tomas Vomacka, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville, added to training camp roster

Indy:

Add Brent Gates, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Aaron Atwell, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Cedric Lacroix, F added to training camp roster

Add Tom Aubrun, G assigned by Rockford, added to training camp roster

Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Rockford, added to training camp roster

Add Liam Folkes, F assigned by Rockford, added to training camp roster

Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford, added to training camp roster

Jacksonville:

Add Alex Whelan, F assigned by Hartford, added to training camp roster

Add James Sanchez, F assigned by Hartford, added to training camp roster

Kansas City:

Add Mikael Robidoux, F assigned by Stockton, added to training camp roster

Maine:

Add Michael Kim, D added to training camp roster

Newfoundland:

Add Evan Cormier, G signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Garrett Johnston, D added to training camp roster

Add James Melindy, D added to training camp roster

Add Derian Plouffe, F added to training camp roster

Add Nathan Noel, F added to training camp roster

Add Todd Skirving, F added to training camp roster

Add Marc Johnstone, F added to training camp roster

Add Brendan Soucie, F added to training camp roster

Add Orrin Centazzo, F added to training camp roster

Add Kyle McGrath, F added to training camp roster

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Noel Hoefenmayer, D assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Riley McCourt, D assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Brennan Kapchek, D assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Matteo Pietroniro, D assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Gordie Green, F assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Bobby McMann, F assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Marcus Power, F assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Toronto (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Tristan Pomerleau, D assigned by Manitoba, added to training camp roster

Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F assigned by Manitoba, added to training camp roster

Orlando:

Add Zachary Emond, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL), added to training camp roster

Add Jake McGrew, F assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL), added to training camp roster

Add Montana Onyebuchi, D assigned by San Jose (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Topping, F assigned by San Jose (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Steenn Pasichnuk, F assigned by San Jose (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Krystof Hrabik, F assigned by San Jose (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Joseph Garreffa, F assigned by San Jose (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Cole Moberg, D assigned by San Jose (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Dmitri Semykin, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay, added to training camp roster

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Alexis D'Aoust, F added to training camp roster

Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Manitoba, added to training camp roster

Add Kevin Poulin, G assigned by Laval, added to training camp roster

Tulsa:

Add Mason McDonald, G added to training camp roster

