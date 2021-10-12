Solar Bears Training Camp Roster Grows

October 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has added nine players to its training camp roster, as forwards Joseph Garreffa, Kryštof Hrabík, Jake McGrew, Steenn Pasichnuk and Kyle Topping, defensemen Cole Moberg and Montana Onyebuchi and goaltender Zachary Émond have been reassigned to Orlando from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League, while defenseman Dmitry Semykin has been reassigned to the Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

Garreffa, 22, had 42 points (13g-29a) in 59 combined ECHL games with the Solar Bears and Allen Americans last season, earning ECHL All-Rookie Team honors. He also appeared in two games with the Barracuda.

Hrabík (raw-BEEK), 22, recorded seven points (5g-2a) in 29 combined ECHL games with the Solar Bears and Allen last season, and appeared in one game with the Barracuda. He also tallied one goal in 17 contests for Bili Tygri Liberec in his native Czech Republic.

McGrew, 22, skated in 27 games with the Barracuda last season, where he picked up seven points (4g-3a). He added eight points (6g-2a) in 11 games with Allen. McGrew was a sixth-round pick, 159th overall, by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL draft.

Pasichnuk (PASH-nuhk), 26, scored twice in 13 games with San Jose last season, and appeared in four contests with Allen.

Topping, 21, posted 23 points (8g-15a) in 31 combined games with Orlando and Allen last season, and scored one goal in four matches with San Jose.

Moberg, 20, skated in 22 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs last season, collecting five points (1g-4a).

Onyebuchi (on-yah-BOO-chee), 21, recorded 12 points (2g-10a) in 20 games for the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League last season.

Émond (ay-MOHND), 21, split last season between the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he posted a 10-9-3 record with a 3.91 goals-against average, an .873 save percentage and one shutout in 23 appearances.

Semykin (seh-MEE-kihn), 21, skated in 19 games with the Solar Bears last season, his first in North America. He also contributed three points (1g-2a) in nine games with Syracuse. Semykin was a third-round pick, 90th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Additionally, the Solar Bears have completed a pair of future considerations trades, sending forwards Connor Landrigan and Zach Remers to the South Carolina Stingrays and Florida Everblades, respectively.

Orlando Solar Bears 2021 Training Camp Roster:

Forwards

Tyler Bird

Nick Bligh

Luke Boka [R]

Dylan Fitze

Joseph Garreffa [SJB]

Kryštof Hrabík [SJB]

Jackson Keane [R]

Tristin Langan

Jake McGrew [SJS]

Ian Parker [R]

Steenn Pasichnuk [R-SJB]

Fabrizio Ricci

Kyle Topping [SJB]

Defensemen

Braydon Barker [R]

Michael Brodzinski

Chad Duchesne [V]

Luke McInnis

Cole Moberg [R-SJB]

Montana Onyebuchi [R-SJB]

Dmitry Semykin [TB]

Goaltenders

Zachary Émond [R-SJS]

Amir Miftakhov [R-TB]

Clint Windsor

Loaned to AHL training camp

Kevin Lohan - D - Syracuse Crunch

Aaron Luchuk - F - Syracuse Crunch

R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey

V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey

TB = Tampa Bay Lightning contract

SJS = San Jose Sharks contract

SJB = San Jose Barracuda contract

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.