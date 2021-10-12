Manitoba Moose Assign Two Players to Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, have received two players on loan from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Forward Ty Pelton-Byce and defenseman Tristan Pomerleau have been loaned from the Moose to the Growlers ahead of Newfoundland's 2021-22 Training Camp, which kicks off its on-ice sessions on Wednesday.

Pelton-Byce, 24, is a native of Madison, Wisconsin. He split his NCAA collegiate career with Harvard (2016-17 and 2017-18) and Wisconsin (2019-20 and 2020-21). Playing alongside Hobey Baker winner Cole Caufield, Pelton-Byce lit up the B1G Conference in 2021-21, scoring 12 goals and adding 24 assists for 31 points in just 24 games played.

Following the completion of his collegiate season, Pelton-Byce joined the Manitoba Moose on an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO) and collected a goal and an assist in 11 games played.

Defenseman Tristan Pomerleau, 25, is a USports University Cup champion and played four years at the University of New Brunswick from 2017-18 to 2020-21.

Prior to joining UNB, the Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec native served as the captain of the QMJHL's Victoriaville Tigres for three seasons from 2014-15 to 2016-17.

Pomerleau made his professional debut at the end of the 2020-21 season, playing one game for the AHL's Laval Rocket.

