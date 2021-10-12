Grizzlies Get 11 Players from AHL's Eagles

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have received 11 players from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. 9 players were reassigned from Colorado while Forward Brandon Cutler and Defenseman Connor McDonald were released from a PTO.

4 of the players have previous experience in Utah, including the 2020-2021 ECHL Rookie of the Year, Matthew Boucher. Trey Bradley led Utah with 37 assists last season. Miles Gendron scored 7 goals last season for the Grizz and Peyton Jones is back for his 2nd season in Utah.

Forwards (5) - Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Brandon Cutler, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman (5) - Charles-Eduouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen.

Goaltender (1) - Peyton Jones.

The 2021-2022 Grizzlies training camp roster will be released on Thursday, October 14th. Utah is at Idaho for the preseason opener on Friday, October 15th at 7:10 pm. The same 2 teams will meet at the Weber County Ice Sheet in Ogden on Saturday, October 16th at 7:00 pm. Link for tickets for the preseason game on Saturday at the Ice Sheet: https://tickets.ogdenmustangs.com/events/18547-mustangs-and-grizzlies-game-pass.

The Grizzlies home opener is on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:10 pm. Tickets for the home opener and every Grizzlies game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

