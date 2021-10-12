Fuel Announce Multiple Roster Moves

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have signed forward Brent Gates to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season and added defenseman Aaron Atwell on a pro-tryout agreement. Additionally, the Rockford IceHogs have assigned Riley McKay, Liam Folkes, Chad Yetman and Tom Aubrun to the Fuel.

Gates, 24, returns to the Fuel after he skated in four games last season before signing a pro-tryout agreement with the Rochester Americans. Appearing in 12 games for the Americans, Gates tallied two goals and six assists.

Atwell, 31, joins Indy after spending the past three years in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Entering his eighth pro season, Atwell has played 199 games in the FPHL tallying 18 goals, 81 assists and 208 penalty minutes.

Along with the additions of McKay, Folkes, Yetman and Aubrun, the Fuel defenseman Keoni Texeira and forward Cedric Lacroix returned to the Fuel following their American Hockey League tryouts. The Fuel roster additions bring the training camp roster to 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

The Fuel are set to play a pair of preseason games on Thursday and Saturday against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more roster announcements leading up to Opening Night on October 23.

Opening Night of the 2021-22 Indy Fuel season arrives on October 23, and Ticket Plans are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action with a Fuel Ticket Plan. Grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

