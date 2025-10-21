Man on a Mission!: USL Championship Player of the Week - Peter Wilson - Oakland Roots SC
Published on October 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Check out the Oakland Roots Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 21, 2025
- Marcus Epps, Blaine Ferri Receive Week 33 Team of the Week Honors - Lexington Sporting Club
- Hounds Trio Lands on Weekly Honors - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Alex Mendez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Duke Lacroix Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 33 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Molloy Named to USLC Team of the Week, Pirmann Wins Coach of the Week - Charleston Battery
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Charleston Battery - Sacramento Republic FC
- Bruno Rendon USLC "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Manaka Matsukubo Named AT&T NWSL Player of the Week - North Carolina FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Charleston Battery - Sacramento Republic FC
- FC Tulsa Hosts Colorado Springs, October 25 - FC Tulsa
- Brooklyn FC Appoints Brian McBride General Manager Ahead of 2026 Men's Debut - Brooklyn FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Roots Claw Back in 3-3 Road Thriller at New Mexico United
- Roots Face New Mexico United in Final Road Game of 2025
- Join Us Thursday 10.16 for the United against Hate Week Mural Unveiling
- Roots Draw, 2-2, in Nevada Versus Las Vegas Lights FC
- Roots Draw, 2-2, in Nevada Versus Las Vegas Lights FC