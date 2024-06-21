Malgeri and Workman Drive in Three Each in Erie Win

June 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Erie (36-29) won a third straight over Somerset (32-35) with an 8-2 victory on Friday.

Somerset got off to an early lead against Erie starter Troy Melton. Ben Cowles clobbered a two-run home run in the first inning, giving Somerset a 2-0 lead.

Erie rallied in the second inning against Somerset starter Zach Messinger. Chris Meyers began the inning with a double. He scored on Ben Malgeri's sacrifice fly. Later in the frame, Gage Workman notched a two-run double to give Erie a 3-2 lead.

Malgeri drove home two more on a two-out, two-run double in the fifth against reliever Luis Velasquez, who inherited the jam from Messinger. That made it 5-2 Erie.

Melton settled in and turned in his first quality start of the season. He allowed two runs, both on Cowles' homer, in a season-best six innings. He gave up three hits and two walks while striking out seven, which tied a season high.

Erie extended the lead in the eighth on Workman's RBI single, which made it 6-2.

In the ninth, the SeaWolves cashed in a pair of additional runs. Meyers singled home a run against McKinley Moore. Moore then threw a wild pitch, which plated Jake Holton to make it 8-2.

Melton (3-5) earned the victory. Messenger (2-4) took the loss.

Erie remains one game behind Harrisburg in the standings with two games remaining in the first half.

The SeaWolves will look to make it four wins in a row on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Trevin Michael will open for Erie against Bailey Dees.

