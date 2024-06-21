Baysox Shut out on Friday Night, Lose Third in a Row

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shut out by the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in a 5-0 loss on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Altoona (27-40) grabbed the first lead of the game in the first inning after Bowie starting right-hander Seth Johnson (L, 0-5) walked four batters in a row to bring home the Curve's first run. A wild pitch from reliever Cody Scroggins brought home Dustin Peterson for Altoona's second run.

Johnson lasted just 0.2 inning and gave up two runs on no hits across four walks and no strikeouts in his shortest start of the season.

A sacrifice fly from Tsung Che-Cheng in the second inning extended Altoona's lead to 3-0 while another wild pitch and a sacrifice fly from Jase Bowen made it 5-0 Altoona through three innings.

In his Bowie (32-34) debut since being promoted from High-A Aberdeen on Friday afternoon, Scroggins pitched 2.1 innings and gave up three runs (one earned) across three hits and a strikeout. The 27-year-old recently signed a Minor League deal with the Orioles on June 6.

Altoona starting right-hander Bubba Chandler (W, 3-5) dazzled with seven scoreless innings and a career-high 10 strikeouts over two hits and one walk allowed. After giving up a leadoff double to begin the game, the Pirates No. 3 prospect retired at one point 16 batters in a row, including seven consecutive strikeouts.

In his Double-A debut, Alfredo Velasquez went 2-for-3, including his first Double-A hit on an infield single off Chandler in the bottom of the sixth. The 19-year-old was promoted from FCL - Orioles on Friday afternoon.

Right-handers Dan Hammer, Keagan Gillies and position player Ryan Higgins combined for six innings of scoreless relief. Hammer punched out a season-high five batters but Bowie's offense could not generate much, mustering only three hits the entire night.

Bowie continues its six-game series with Altoona on Saturday night. RHP Alex Pham (3-1, 5.91 ERA) is set to start on the mound for the Baysox, against RHP Thomas Harrington (0-1, 3.13 ERA) for the Curve. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George's Stadium.

