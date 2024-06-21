Squirrels Sweep Doubleheader over Sea Dogs

June 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Richmond Flying Squirrels continued their strong road trip with a doubleheader sweep over the Portland Sea Dogs, taking 4-3 and 9-8 wins on Friday night at Hadlock Field.

The Flying Squirrels (33-34) have won six-of-their-last-seven games, including three-of-four in this week's series against the Sea Dogs (35-32).

Game 1

Win: Seth Corry (1-0)

Loss: Alex Hoppe (1-3)

Save: Tyler Myrick (5)

TOG: 1:57

The Flying Squirrels rallied with three runs in the fifth and took the lead for good in the sixth to take the first game of Friday's doubleheader, 4-3, over the Sea Dogs.

Trailing, 2-0, entering the fifth, Will Wilson brought home a run with a sacrifice fly and Victor Bericoto tied the score with a single. Andy Thomas gave the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 lead with an RBI single.

The Sea Dogs tied the game, 3-3, in the bottom of the fifth with a sacrifice fly by Kyle Teel.

In the top of the sixth, Christian Koss doubled off the left-field wall to bring home Brandon Martorano and give the Flying Squirrels a 4-3 lead against Sea Dogs reliever Alex Hoppe (Loss, 1-3).

Seth Corry (Win, 1-0) worked a scoreless bottom of the sixth inning and Tyler Myrick (Save, 5) picked up a pair of strikeouts in the seventh to close the game.

The Sea Dogs took a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a two-run single by Tyler McDonough, the only runs allowed by Flying Squirrels starter Dylan Cumming in his four innings.

Bericoto went 3-for-4 with an RBI. In his first game of the season for Richmond, Ismael Munguia had two hits.

Game 2

Win: Kyle Cody (1-0)

Loss: Juan Daniel Encarnacion (0-2)

Save: Mat Olsen (1)

TOG: 2:11

Attendance: 7,368

The Flying Squirrels scored eight runs in the first two innings and held off the Sea Dogs for a 9-8 win in the second game of Friday night's doubleheader in Portland.

Richmond scored six runs in the top of the first inning against Portland starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion (Loss, 0-2). Victor Bericoto singled home a run and Andy Thomas followed with a two-run single to open a 3-0 lead.

Later in the inning, Luis Toribio blasted a three-run homer, his fifth of the season, to extend the Flying Squirrels' lead to 6-0.

In the second, Jairo Pomares stole third and scored after a throwing error. Thomas roped an RBI single to right later in the frame to push Richmond's lead to 8-0.

Portland started dissolving Richmond's lead with a two-run homer by Phillip Sikes in the bottom of the second. The Sea Dogs scored four runs in the third with an RBI single by Kristian Campbell and a three-run homer by Blaze Jordan to close the score to 8-6.

Will Wilson led off the fourth with a solo homer, his fifth this year, to extend the Richmond lead to 9-6.

Kyle Teel hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to bring the Sea Dogs within a run.

Kyle Cody (Win, 1-0) entered in the fourth and retired all five batters he faced. Mat Olsen Save, 1) recorded the final five outs, working around a single in the ninth for his first Double-A save.

The Flying Squirrels and Sea Dogs continue the series on Saturday night at Hadlock Field. Right-hander Carson Ragsdale (3-3, 3.69) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Following this week's road series the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to host a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from June 25-30. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

