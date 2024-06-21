Homers, Shutout Pitching Lift Harrisburg

June 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators shut out the Hartford Yard Goats 3-0 Friday evening at FNB Field. The Senators scored all three runs via the home run as Jordy Barley hit a solo homer in the 3rd inning and C.J. Stubbs extended the lead with a two-run home run in the 5th. Sens pitching kept Hartford off the board to earn the Senators' ninth shutout win of the season.

THE BIG PLAY

With a runner on and one out in the 5th inning, C.J. Stubbs gave the Senators some welcome insurance with a two-run home run to make it a 3-0 game.

FILIBUSTERS

Andry Lara threw five shutout innings and struck out seven to earn his fourth win... Holden Powell and Ty Tice each threw two scoreless innings... Ty Tice earned his first save of the season and Holden Powell earned his fifth hold... Jordy Barley's home run was his second of the year, and C.J. Stubbs' home run was his third... Senators pitching held Hartford to 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game five of their six-game series at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:45 p.m.

