Chandler Dominates Baysox in 5-0 Win

June 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, Md. - Bubba Chandler struck out a career-high ten and matched his career-long outing with seven scoreless innings in a 5-0 win over the Bowie Baysox on Friday night at Prince George Stadium.

After allowing a leadoff double in the first, Chandler struck out seven consecutive hitters to put his imprint on the game. Chandler set down 16 straight batters into the sixth inning until Bowie 3B Alfredo Velasquez reached on an infield single. After a fly out and a walk to RF Dylan Beavers, Chandler finished off the sixth with a clean groundout to the shortstop and set down the side in order with his career-high tenth strikeout in the seventh.

Chandler earned his third win of the season and needed just 85 pitches to maneuver through the Baysox lineup.

The Curve built an early 5-0 lead using just three hits in the first three innings of the game. Altoona drew four straight walks in the first inning with Carter Bins drawing a bases loaded walk to force in the first run of the game against righty Seth Johnson. Altoona added another on a wild pitch thrown by Cody Scroggins in the first and used a sacrifice bunt from Tsung-Che Cheng in the second to build a 3-0 lead. Altoona added two more runs in the third, using a passed ball that scored Dustin Peterson and a sacrifice fly from Jase Bowen to take the early advantage. The Curve offense managed just three total baserunners after the third inning.

Tyler Samaniego worked around a pair of walks and a base hit to toss two scoreless innings and finish off Altoona's fourth shutout win of the season.

Yoyner Fajardo and Jase Bowen each picked up two hits in the win.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Thomas Harrington, with RHP Alex Pham on the mound for Bowie.

