Akron Homers Past Binghamton on Friday Night

June 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, Ohio - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (34-31) fell to the Akron RubberDucks, 11-4, on Friday night at Canal Park, after Akron belted four home runs in the contest.

Akron (36-31) put up a five-spot in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead. C.J. Kayfus belted a three-run homer and two batters later, Kahlil Watson hit a two-run blast.

In the fourth inning, Kayfus hit his second three-run homer of the game to put Arkon up 8-1. In the seventh inning, Milan Tolentino hit a three-run shot to put Akron up 11-2.

The Ponies scored in the third inning on back-to-back doubles from Jaylen Palmer and Drake Osborn. Osborn recorded the first four-hit game of his professional career.

In the seventh, Wyatt Young hit an RBI single that scored Rowdey Jordan. Jordan singled in that frame to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

In the eighth inning, Jeremiah Jackson extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI single that scored Ryan Clifford. Clifford walked twice in the contest to extend his on-base streak to 20 games. He has reached base in 25 of his last 26 games.

In the ninth, Osborn scored on an RBI groundout from Alex Ramírez, which cut the deficit to 11-4.

Binghamton remains 1.5 games back from the Hartford Yard Goats for first place in the Northeast Division with two games left to play in the first half.

The Rumble Ponies continue their road series with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) at Canal Park on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Kevin Parada recorded his second-straight multi-hit game and his 10th of the season...Young recorded his 11th multi-hit game...Cameron Foster tossed four innings in relief with five strikeouts...Gavin Williams made a major league rehab start for Akron and allowed one run over five innings with four strikeouts in the victory.

