Taylor Torments Fisher Cats with Career High Four Hits in Win

June 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Manchester, NH) - A career-high four hits for Carson Taylor led the Reading Fightin Phils (29-37) to a 6-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (30-36) on Friday night from Delta Dental Stadium. With the win, Reading trails 2-1 in this week's five-game series.

Taylor's four hits matched the most in his career, with his other four-hit game coming on June 22, 2021, with Great Lakes in the Dodgers' organization. Taylor additionally scored a run and drove in two more. Marcus Lee Sang was hot at the plate as well, going three-for-five, with a run and three RBI, including a home run.

Carlos De La Cruz and Trevor Schwecke each had two hits, while De La Cruz also added a diving catch in left field earlier in the game.

The Fightin Phils struck first with two runs in the top of the first inning. With Carlos De La Cruz on base, Taylor doubled home De La Cruz to make it 1-0. Schwecke then followed with a double of his own to plate Taylor and make it 2-0. Reading got two more runs in the top of the second thanks to a two-run home run for Lee Sang. It was Lee Sang's ninth home run of the season, evening him with Taylor for the team lead.

New Hampshire clawed back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. Devonte Brown doubled home Glenn Santiago to make it 2-1. Then, Josh Kasevich hit a sacrifice fly to right field, plating Brown to make it 4-2, with Reading still on top.

The rest of Reading's scoring came with a run in the top of the fourth, and another in the top of the fifth. Taylor hit a RBI single in the fourth to score Arturo De Freitas. In the fifth, Lee Sang singled to right field to plate Ethan Wilson and make it 6-2.

From there, Reading's pitching held it down. Robinson Pina (W, 8-2) earned his team-best eighth win of the season. Pina went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits, with five strikeouts and no walks to keep his Double-A best strikeout-to-walk ratio at the top of the rankings.

Reading's bullpen combined to throw four-scoreless innings, with just one-hit allowed. Konnor Ash, Zach Haake, Tristan Garnett and Tyler McKay each tossed a scoreless inning of relief. CJ Van Eyk (L, 2-5) took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits, with three strikeouts and two walks, over 3.1 innings pitched.

The Fightin Phils and Fisher Cats return to the field Saturday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Max Castillo will start for Reading, opposite LHP Trenton Wallace for New Hampshire. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

