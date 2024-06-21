Williams and Kayfus Lead Akron to 11-4 Win Over Binghamton

June 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams tossed five innings of one run ball while the Akron RubberDucks hit four home runs to power past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 11-4 on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Binghamton scored in the top third, Akron answered back in a big way in the bottom half. Kody Huff and Dayan Frias opened the inning with back-to-back walks. After a ground out, CJ Kayfus lined a three-run home run into the Modelo Tiki Terrace to put Akron on top 3-1. Petey Halpin kept the inning going by following with a single to right. Kahlil Watson launched a two-run home run into the bullpens to make it 5-1 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Williams was sharp in his fifth rehab start. The right-hander's only trouble on the night came in the third when he allowed back-to-back doubles to open the inning, but Williams quickly settled back in to only allow one more hit the rest of the way. In total, Williams tossed five innings allowing one run while striking out four. Ross Carver allowed a run over two innings pitched. Alaska Abney struck out two and allowed two runs over two innings pitched.

Duck Tales

Kayfus kept his big night going the fourth. After a walk by Huff and single by Yordys Valdes put runners on the corners with one out, Kayfus lined a three-run home run off the batter's eye in center to make it 8-1 Akron. The home run club added one more member on Friday night in the seventh inning when Milan Tolentino hit a three-run bomb into the bullpens to make it 11-2 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Williams threw 66 pitches (47 strikes) and topped out at 98 mph...Kayfus now has 20 hits in his first 15 Double-A games, including four home runs...Despite the win, Akron was eliminated from the race for the first half playoff spot because of Harrisburg's win...Akron can still reach the 2024 playoffs by winning the second half of the Eastern League season...Game Time: 2:34...Attendance: 7,756.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday, June 22 at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Tommy Mace will take the mound for Akron against Binghamton righty Luis Moreno (1-1, 4.33 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

