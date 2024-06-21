June 21, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SQUIRRELS SQUASH 'DOGS IN GAME TWO The Portland Sea Dogs (35-30) fall 18-4 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (31-34) on Wednesday night. Roman Anthony launched his seventh homer of the season after going two-for-three on the day. Marcelo Mayer went two-for-three with his 25th double of the season while Tyler Miller went two-for-four. Matt Donlan pitched a scoreless ninth inning in relief. Richmond capitalized early plating six runs on five hits in the top of the second after sending ten to the plate. Anthony launched his seventh homer of the season in the bottom of the third inning to put Portland on the board with a solo shot to right center. The Flying Squirrels countered with four runs in the top of the fifth inning. An RBI double from Victor Bericoto would highlight the inning in a 10-1 Richmond lead. Eight runs scored in the top of the sixth inning off of six hits after Richmond sent eleven to the plate. Jairo Pomares homered to drive in two and headline the offense for the 18-4 Richmond win.

RED HOT HITTING IN JUNE Portland enters today with a team average of .302 in the month of June which leads all of Double-A. Portland leads the Eastern League in batting average (.269) this season which also ranks second in Double-A just behind the Montgomery Biscuits (.270). Portland leads Double-A in doubles (155) while Montgomery ranks second (131). Portland has notched 49 doubles this month in fifteen games so far.

MAYER ON FIRE Marcelo Mayer ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball in doubles with 25 total after another double Wednesday night. Mayer is hitting .625 across the last two games against the Richmond Flying Squirrels going five-for-eight this series so far with a pair of doubles and three RBI. Mayer is hitting .373 in the month of June alone while hitting .312 across 60 games this season.

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END Blaze Jordan's Eastern League-leading nineteen-game hit streak came to an end after last Friday night's game. Across those nineteen games, Jordan hit .363 (29-80) with ten runs, six doubles, three homers, sixteen RBI, five walks, nine strikeouts, and a .402 OBP. It is still the longest hit streak for an Eastern League bat this season with the second longest being Matthew Lugo's fourteen-game hit streak that lasted from April 14th-May 4th.

CAMPBELL CAPTURES EASTERN LEAGUE HONORS MILB has selected Kristian Campbell as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 10th-16th. Campbell, who joined the Sea Dogs on June 4th after a promotion from High-A Greenville, earns the honor in just his second week playing the Eastern League. In six games during the week, Campbell hit .429 (12-for-28) with nine runs, four doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI. He led the league in hits (12) and tied for the lead league in runs (9) and doubles (4). He also ranked among the league leaders in average (.429- 2nd), home runs (2 T-2nd), RBI (7 T-3rd), SLG (.786 3rd), OPS (1.253 4th), and OBP (.467 5th). The 21-year-old clubbed his first two Double-A home runs on Friday, June 14th in a 2-for-4 performance against the Reading Fightin Phils. He collected multi-hit games in four of the six games last week including a 4-for-5 performance on June 11th. Since joining the Sea Dogs on June 4th, Campbell has hit safely in 11 of the 12 games with a .392 average, 13 runs, six doubles, a triple, two home runs, and 10 RBI. He has played both the outfield (6 games) and second base (4 games), and two as the DH for the Sea Dogs this season without committing an error. Combined this season between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland, Campbell has produced a .328 average in 52 games with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, and 10 RBI. Before joining the Sea Dogs, he was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month for May.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 21, 2019 - For the first time in team history, the Sea Dogs rebrand for one night, and become the Maine Whoopie Pies...Despite giving up six runs in the top of the third inning, Maine responded with six against Reading starter Jo Jo Romero...In the end, Reading held on for an 11-8 victory.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Bryan Mata will have the start in game one of the doubleheader in what will be his third rehab start with Portland. Across two starts, Mata is 0-1 woth a 5.40 ERA. Across a combined 5.0 innings, Mata has allowed three runs on six hits while striking out four. He has not issued a walk. RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion will have the start in game two of the twin bill in what will mark his Hadlock Field debut. Encarnacion made his Double-A Debut last series in Reading where he tossed 2.1 innings to start allowing seven runs on five hits while walking four and striking out one on June 14th.

