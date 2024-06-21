Harrisburg Homers Way to Win

June 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg, PA - The Harrisburg Senators hit two homers and got solid pitching and defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 3-0 on Friday night at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Jordy Barley cranked a solo homer in the third inning and CJ Stubbs cracked a two-run shot in the fifth inning as the Senators avoided a third straight loss to Hartford. Hartford relievers Collin Baumgartner and Brendan Hardy fired 3.1 hitless and scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Ryan Ritter and Yanquiel Fernandez each had a double for the Yard Goats who can clinch the first half title with a victory tomorrow night or Sunday.

The Yard Goats magic number is one to clinch the Northeast Division first half title. If Hartford wins one of its next two games, or if Portland and Binghamton lose one of their next two games, then the Yard Goats would clinch a playoff spot for September.

The Senators scored the first run of the game in the third inning on a solo home run by Jordan Barley off Hartford starter Mason Albright. It was the only run of the ballgame over the first four innings.

In the fifth inning Harrisburg added to its lead as CJ Stubbs cranked a two-run homer, giving the Senators a 3-0 lead. Harrisburg starter Andry Lara pitched well for five innings and left the game in the sixth after allowing a leadoff double to Fernandez and a walk to Warming Bernabel. Holden Powell came in to put out the fire. Ty Tice pitched the final two innings for Harrisburg.

Yard Goats relievers Collin Baumgarter and Brendan Hardy worked the final 3.1 innings and did not allow a run or hit and had five strikeouts.

The Yard Goats continue their road trip in Pennsylvania against the Washington Nationals affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday, June 22nd (6:00 PM), at FNB Field. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacity app.

Final: Harrisburg 3, Hartford 0

WP: Andry Lara (4-1)

LP: Mason Albright (3-5)

Time: 2:09

