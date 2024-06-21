Ahh Nuts: Flying Squirrels Sweep Sea Dogs in a Doubleheader

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (35-32) were swept by the Richmond Flying Squirrels (33-34) in a twinbill on Friday night. Portland fell 4-3 in game one before losing 9-8 in game two.

In game one, Tyler McDonough ignited the scoring with a two-run double (8) in the second inning. Richmond countered with three runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead. A two-run single would highlight the inning. Kyle Teel hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Roman Anthony in the bottom of the inning to tie the game but a double from Christian Koss in the top of the sixth would give Richmond a 4-3 edge in game one.

LHP Seth Corry (1-0, 2.25 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one. Tyler Myrick (5) earned the save with 1.0 scoreless inning allowing one hit while striking out two. RHP Alex Hoppe (1-3, 5.74 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.1 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out one. He did not issue a walk.

In game two, Richmond took advantage early plating six runs on four hits in the top of the first inning. A three-run homer from Luis Toribio capitalized the scoring. Richmond continued with two runs in the top of the second inning before Phillip Sikes (4) launched a two-run homer to put Portland on the board.

A four-run inning for Portland in the third inning was punctuated by a three-run blast from Blaze Jordan (5). With the shot over the Maine Monster, Portland was within two.

A solo homer from Will Wilson in the top of the fourth extended a three-run Richmond lead but Kyle Teel torched a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth to put Portland within one. With his eighth of the season, Portland came close but Richmond took game two, 9-8.

RHP Eric Silva (3-1, 5.97 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing two hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk. RHP Robert Kwiatkowski (7-1, 4.40 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.2 innings allowing five runs on three hits while walking two and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, Saturday, June 21st, 2024 for game four of a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. First pitch for game four is slated for 6:00pm. The arm for Portland has yet to be announced while Richmond will start RHP Carson Ragsdale (3-3, 3.69 ERA).

