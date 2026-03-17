Maine Celtics vs. Birmingham Squadron - Game Highlights
Published on March 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
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NBA G League Stories from March 16, 2026
- Clippers Can't Hold off Late Legends Rally - San Diego Clippers
- Herd End Short against the Bulls - Wisconsin Herd
- Trey Alexander Sets New Career High as Squadron Win Third Straight - Birmingham Squadron
- Maine Celtics Fall in Wild Shootout - Maine Celtics
- Iowa Wolves Snuff out Salt Lake City Stars - Iowa Wolves
- Stars Drop First Game of Double-Header Series against Iowa Wolves - Salt Lake City Stars
- Long Island Nets Acquire Javon Freeman-Liberty - Long Island Nets
- Hustle Split Back-To-Back against Capitanes - Memphis Hustle
- Boston Celtics Sign Center Charles Bassey to 10-Day Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Yung Joc to Perform at College Park Skyhawks 'Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Aaron's' - College Park Skyhawks
- Grand Rapids Gold to Host Special Olympics Basketball Clinic at Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids Gold
- Hustle Rally Falls Short against Mexico City - Memphis Hustle
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Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- Trey Alexander Sets New Career High as Squadron Win Third Straight
- Squadron Sign Caleb Mills Via Available Player Pool
- Four Squadron Players Post Double-Doubles as Birmingham Secures Back-To-Back Wins
- Squadron Acquire Jaykwon Walton Via Available Player Pool
- Birmingham Squadron Bounce Back with Overtime Win over Kings