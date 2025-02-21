MacDonald Hat Trick Leads River Dragons to 5-2 Win

February 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Justin MacDonald scored three times and added an assist to lead the Columbus River Dragons to a 5-2 win over the Monroe Moccasins on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

With the game tied at 2-2 early in the third period, MacDonald helped set up Ryan Hunter's go-ahead goal at 5:35 before scoring twice to put the game away and complete his hat trick bid by the 15:29 mark of the third period.

Alexander Jmaeff started the scoring at 14:44 of the first period, and then the River Dragons and Moccasins traded goals in the second to make it 2-1 after two periods.

Khaden Henry scored to tie the game just 1:57 into the third period, setting the stage for the River Dragons' three-goal outburst.

Notes:

Ryan Hunter's point streak has now reached 10 games with 7-12-19 in that span.

MacDonald's hat trick was his second of the season, with his first coming earlier this month against the Athens Rock Lobsters on February 12.

Columbus is now riding a five-game home win streak after posting a perfect 5-0 mark in the month of February.

The River Dragons will head out on the road for a pair of games next weekend against the Motor City Rockers. The next home game for the team will be March 14 and 15 against Monroe on Legends Weekend. Single game seats are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games via the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.