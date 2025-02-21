Before the Black Bears vs Motor City & 2/22

February 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Black Bears continue this long home stand with the Motor City Rockers coming to town next. The last time these two crossed paths was in Fraser, Michigan, and both nights saw the away team claim victory. Night one was a low-scoring affair where the Black Bears rattled off three goals in the first from Anderson, Bohn, and Stubbs. They would then get a goal from Cam Cervone in the third, cruising to a 4-2 victory. Night two was a much closer contest as the Rockers pushed the Black Bears to overtime and then a shootout. Both Scott Ramaekers and C.J. Stubbs scored as Connor McAnanama shut the door leading to a 5-4 win.

The Black Bears enter these games after another impressive weekend against HC Venom. The first night was a tough come-from-behind victory that saw the Black Bears rally not once but twice. The Black Bears would fall behind 3-1 before rattling off four-straight goals thanks to Stubbs, Olivieri, and two from Kirkby. The next night was jam-packed with excitement as the team once again reached the eleven-goal plateau. Multiple goals from Stubbs, Bohn, and Thompson, as well as, a highlight reel tally from Kirkby rocketed the Black Bears past the Venom to take all six points on the weekend. The team also became the first in the FPHL to clinch a playoff spot. The Black Bears enter this matchup 34-4-1, good for first in the Empire Division with 98 points.

Last week Motor City had a rude visit from the Watertown Wolves in Fraser. The Wolves stormed into Motor City and killed the music early scoring the first three goals. The Rockers would respond, cutting the lead to one with goals from Jameson Milam and Nicholas Megill-Diaz. This would be in vain however, as Watertown would rattle off the next five goals leading to a dominant 8-3 night one victory. Night two was closer but still saw the Rockers on the wrong side of the score. The two teams would trade goals back and forth before Watertown would eventually pull away. Two goals from Chris Corgan just wasn't enough as the Rockers dropped their fourth in a row, 6-4. The Rockers come into this matchup 13-22-2, fifth in the Empire Division with 37 points.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Chris Mott (F) - Mott had an electric stretch last week that seemed to find him in the middle of every scoring chance. He took advantage of the bump up he received from Coach Sherwood due to injury. Mott was able to record a goal in Saturday's affair as he cleaned up his own rebound to cash in. The rookie forward seems to be getting better as the season goes on and his confidence grows. Last week he was sensational and we will have to see what he has in store for an encore.

Black Bears - Connor McAnanama (G) - The goalies seem to go unnoticed sometimes with the amount of offensive firepower this team has. However, McAnanama has been one of the biggest parts of this win streak as his steady play in the crease gives Binghamton the upper hand every night. The second-year net-minder ranks first in wins as well as second in both, goals-against average and shutouts. Connor has been the one-half of the goaltending backbone for this team and his continued stellar performance is what has kept Binghamton in the driver's seat of the Empire Division.

Rockers - Josh Colten (D) - Colten is one of the veteran leaders on this Motor City blue line and he's been with the club since their inception. He's been the Rockers iron man as he's only missed one game in that time. Colten's offensive game has seen a jump these last two years as he set a career record in goals last season, and is on pace to do it again. The team has looked to his steady presence on the blue line all season long and will need him to play a 200-foot game this weekend in Binghamton.

Series Statistic

The Black Bears continue to ride this impressive 13-game win streak and seem to be enjoying the time home. The team became the first in the FPHL to clinch a playoff spot Saturday and will look to continue to sure up their position. The team seems to be nearly unstoppable as not even getting knocked to ice can keep them from putting the puck in the net. With a playoff spot locked up Coach Sherwood has said it is not time to take the foot off the gas pedal. He is looking to sure up his playoff roster so expect nothing less than 100 percent from all the guys in black and green.

Schedule

February 21, 7:00 pm at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY.)

February 22, 7:00 pm at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY.)

You can watch both of the games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.

