Hussey, 'cats Shut Out And Shut Down Athens

February 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - Before a crowd of better than 1,500 on Scout Night at Hitachi Energy Arena, Greg Hussey didn't miss a beat in rejoining the team. The Medford, Mass. netminder stopped all 36 shots he faced in his first start since November 1 to help carry the Blue Ridge Bobcats to a dominant 3-0 win over the Athens Rock Lobsters and put an end to their 10-game win streak.

After both squads skated to a scoreless opening frame, the Bobcats wasted no time stuffing the scoresheet in the second. Damon Furuseth tapped in a backdoor pass from Nick McHugh for his first professional goal in his Bobcats debut just 82 seconds into the middle frame. Less than a minute later, Matt Ernst rifled a wrist shot off a Rock Lobster defender and past the shoulder of Josh Rosenzweig to double the Blue Ridge lead just 2:10 into the second period.

The Bobcats continued through the remainder of the second and the duration of the third to play tight-checking defense, and when Athens was able to muster chances, Hussey stood on his head.

Justin Daly slammed the door on the Rock Lobsters when he pocketed an empty net goal with 61 seconds remaining in regulation.

Ernst earned third star for his first goal of the season, while Furuseth notched second star for his debut goal. Greg Hussey's 36-save shutout earned him first star.

Both clubs return to action tomorrow night for Stick it to Cancer Night at Hitachi Energy Arena. Tickets are available by calling 276-335-2100, visiting blueridgebobcats.com/tickets or stopping by the arena box office.

