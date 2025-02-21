Rock Lobsters Shut Out by Bobcats in Tough Road Loss

February 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Athens Rock Lobsters struggled to find the back of the net in a 3-0 loss to the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday night. Despite outshooting Blue Ridge 36-33, Athens couldn't solve goaltender Gregory Hussey, who stopped everything in his way for the shutout.

The Bobcats broke through in the second period with goals from Damon Furuseth and Matthew Ernst. Athens pressed in the third, but Blue Ridge sealed the win with a late empty-netter from Justin Daly.

The Rock Lobsters (28-5-2, 77 pts) will look to rebound in their next game as they continue their road trip.

