Rock Lobsters Shut Out by Bobcats in Tough Road Loss
February 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Athens Rock Lobsters struggled to find the back of the net in a 3-0 loss to the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday night. Despite outshooting Blue Ridge 36-33, Athens couldn't solve goaltender Gregory Hussey, who stopped everything in his way for the shutout.
The Bobcats broke through in the second period with goals from Damon Furuseth and Matthew Ernst. Athens pressed in the third, but Blue Ridge sealed the win with a late empty-netter from Justin Daly.
The Rock Lobsters (28-5-2, 77 pts) will look to rebound in their next game as they continue their road trip.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025
- Black Bears Soar on Superhero Night - Binghamton Black Bears
- Thunderbirds Blank Dashers, 11-0 - Carolina Thunderbirds
- Rock Lobsters Shut Out by Bobcats in Tough Road Loss - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Game Preview: Hat Tricks at Watertown Wolves: February 21, 2025 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Mascot Madness Hits Akins Ford Arena for Clawdius' Birthday Bash - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Before the Black Bears vs Motor City & 2/22 - Binghamton Black Bears
- Dragons Deal for Heitzner - Columbus River Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.