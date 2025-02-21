Mascot Madness Hits Akins Ford Arena for Clawdius' Birthday Bash

Get ready for the most fun-filled, family-friendly event of the season as Akins Ford Arena transforms into a mascot wonderland on February 23rd to celebrate Clawdius' Birthday and his first-ever appearance! The Athens Rock Lobsters are pulling out all the stops to ensure this is a day to remember, featuring a lineup of beloved mascots, a thrilling Broomball showdown, and a special pre-game skate for fans of all ages.

Meet the Mascots! A mascot party wouldn't be complete without an all-star lineup of furry (and feathery) friends, and we've got an incredible roster ready to bring the energy! Special guests include:

1/2 Cub - Clemson University's playful young tiger

Buzz Bee - Georgia Tech's high-flying yellowjacket

Snow Bear - Coca-Cola's cuddly polar bear

Chopper - The fun-loving mascot of the Gwinnett Stripers

Hairy Dawg - UGA's legendary bulldog

Mason - Columbia Fireflies' charismatic firefly

Stinger - Georgia Swarm's lacrosse-loving hornet

Lily Anne Phibian - The ACC's amphibious sweetheart

Piper - Plumbing Pro's water-savvy friend

Frankie - The pizza-loving fox from Fox's Pizza Den

These mascots will be on-site for a pre-game party packed with photo opportunities, high-fives, and endless fun. Don't miss your chance to meet them up close!

Broomball Battle at First Intermission The excitement doesn't stop there! During the first intermission, the mascots will take to the ice in a hilarious and action-packed Broomball match against NEGA Hockey. Watch as these costumed characters put their athletic skills to the test in what promises to be a can't-miss spectacle.

Pre-Game Skate - Join in the Fun! Before the game, fans can lace up and hit the ice for a special FREE pre-game skate at Akins Ford Arena. This is the perfect way to get into the game-day spirit! Skates will be provided by the arena while supplies last, but a game ticket is required to participate.

Don't Miss Out! This is not just any game - it's the official debut of Clawdius, the Athens Rock Lobsters' brand-new mascot! Come be part of history and cheer on Clawdius as he makes his first-ever public appearance.

Get your tickets now and be ready for an unforgettable night of mascot mayhem, Broomball antics, and family fun. Let's make Clawdius' birthday the biggest celebration Athens has ever seen!

