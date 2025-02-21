Bandurkin's Hat Trick Propels Danbury To 4-2 Win Over Wolves
February 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
Watertown, N.Y. - Gleb Bandurkin registered his second-career hat trick and the Hat Tricks defeated the Watertown Wolves, 4-2, at Watertown Municipal Arena for the first time this season on Friday.
Bandurkin netted the game's opening three goals 27 minutes into the contest. The rookie Russian buried the first goal for the Hat Tricks at 4:17 of the first period, capitalizing on a centering feed from Aleksandr Vasilyev.
Nearly 2:35 into the second, Bandurkin tucked in a rebound through traffic to double the lead, 2-0. The winger then snatched Danbury's third hat trick of the season and first since Vadim Frolov's on Feb. 14 at Port Huron (7-2W) pouncing on a free puck in the slot.
Jonny Ruiz logged his 300th point with the Hat Tricks, assisting on Jacob Ratcliffe's insurance goal late in the middle frame.
Watertown's Steven Klinck scored unassisted at 7:44 in the second to put the Wolves on the board, 4-1. Carter Thornton's tip-in on the doorstep reduced the lead to two in the third, but the Hat Tricks held firm late.
The Hat Tricks controlled the opening frame, occupying the offensive zone and outshooting the Wolves 11-6. Danbury's penalty killed off the game's only two power plays.
Conor McCollum stopped 27 shots, improving to 15-10-4 with wins in five of his last six starts.
With the win, the Hat Tricks improved to 3-1-4 against Watertown this season, 1-0-4 on the road.
Up next, the Hat Tricks return home to face off with the Port Huron Prowlers on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
