Thunderbirds Blank Dashers, 11-0

February 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds shutout Dashers Hockey, 11-0, setting a new single season franchise record eighth shutout on Friday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 3,020 fans.

Carolina (29-7-3) opened the scoring early in the 1st period with Clay Keeley finding the back of the net on the power play, putting the Thunderbirds ahead 4:31 into the contest. Zach White and Gus Ford both scored over the next six minutes giving the Thunderbirds a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Dashers Hockey (1-33-3) could not figure out Carolina netminder Boris Babik who stopped all 12 shots he saw in the 1st period and all seven shots in the 2nd period. The Thunderbirds tallied on six goals across the middle frame, including two more from White who recorded his first FPHL hat trick giving the Thunderbirds a 9-0 lead after 40 minutes.

In the 3rd period, Joe Cangelosi and Dmitri Selyutin both scored bringing the total to 11 for the Thunderbirds who finished off their 12th straight victory, 11-0.

Boris Babik recorded his third shutout this season and the Thunderbirds have set a new single season franchise record with eight shutouts this year, passing the 2018-19 Thunderbirds who had seven in the regular season. The 11 goals for the Thunderbirds were the first time they hit that mark since an 11-2 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on November 18th, 2022.

Carolina and the Dashers wrap up their two-game set tomorrow evening back in Winston-Salem. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena.

