Black Bears Soar on Superhero Night

February 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Black Bears and Rockers clashed for the first of two meetings this weekend within the confines of the Visions Veteran Memorial Arena. The Black Bears came into the game looking to keep their impressive win-streak alive and remain unbeaten against the Rockers this season.

Binghamton would get the game's first goal on a redirect from rookie Chris Mott, his second in as many games.. It would be the only goal scored in the frame as both teams skated off to their locker rooms with Binghamton hanging onto their slim one-goal lead.

The second period saw a Black Bear barrage as the home team rattled off three straight goals. The first came from Dan Stone who was parked in the slot when a bouncing puck came his way. The next goal was from Austin Thompson as he followed up his own rebound and deposited his 26th goal of the season. The final goal came off a beautiful feed to Tyson Kirkby, who buried his league leading 28th goal of the year. The Black Bear would look to take this momentum into the third as they ended the period up 4-0.

The third started with a quick goal from Rockers forward Eli Rivers as he cut the Motor City deficit to three. This would not last long as Gavin Yates would quickly restore Binghamton's four goal lead after his shot hit a defender's stick in front and changed directions. The Rockers would strike one more time before the night was all said and done, as Nicholas Megill-Diaz connected to bring the game to 5-2. It would however, be the closest that the Rockers would come as the Black Bears took the game by a final of 5-3.

Connor McAnanama was made of steel tonight as he stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced. His counterpart Trevor Babin also had a strong performance stopping 36 of the 41 shots asked of him. The Black Bears got 5 goals, each from a different player, as 9 players collected points overall. The Black Bears extend their winning streak to 14 and take home a victory on Superhero night. Binghamton is back in action tomorrow as they take on these Rockers once again at home.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.