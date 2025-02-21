Game Preview: Hat Tricks at Watertown Wolves: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







LAST TIME OUT

Josh Labelle's first period goal was not enough as Danbury dropped its series finale at Port Huron, 4-2, on Saturday to split the weekend. The Prowlers tallied three unanswered goals in the middle frame to snap the Hat Tricks' seven-game win streak and 10-game point streak (9-0-1).

Hostility unfolded as multiple fights occurred in the second period. Noah Robinson and Adam Heinzl first picked up fighting majors. Lucas Lacny laid a hit on co-head coach and defenseman Kyle Gonzalez, spurring an ensuing tangle between Jordan Popoff and Ben Brockway. Vadim Frolov also threw haymakers, and game misconducts were assessed to Popoff, Brockway, and Frolov for continuing altercations.

Lacny scored with 1:46 left in the second goal to put the Prowlers ahead 2-1. Matt Graham finished the game with a goal and two assists adding the empty-netter at 18:14 of the third to seal the win.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Hat Tricks visit Watertown for the fifth time this season and face off with the Wolves in the eighth of 11 meetings. The two sides last battled in a two-game series on Jan. 24-25. The Hat Tricks lost the first contest at Watertown (5-4SOL) but won the second, 9-3, at home with seven unanswered goals which started Danbury's recently-broken seven-game win streak. Jacob Ratcliffe and Vadim Frolov each found the back of the net twice and Conor McCollum registered his third 50-save outing of the season.

Four of the first seven games between the Hat Tricks and the Wolves have gone past regulation. Watertown won each of those four with the first two decided in overtime on Nov. 1 (3-2) and Nov. 9 (5-4) and the other two in shootouts on Dec. 21 (4-3) and Jan. 24 (5-4).

Ratcliffe has four goals and four assists to lead Danbury in the series. Gleb Bandurkin has contributed four goals and two helpers. McCollum holds an .891 save percentage and is 1-1-3-0 in six outings against Watertown.

Trevor Lord paces the Wolves with six goals and six assists in seven head-to-heads. Trevor Neumann also has four goals and four helpers. Anton Borodkin is 2-2-0-2 with a .896 save percentage versus the Hat Tricks. Borodkin also helped lead the Wolves to a 6-0 shutout win in Danbury on Nov. 8.

The clubs will duel again on Sunday in Watertown before the Wolves host the Hat Tricks on March 13. The final meeting is set for April 12 in Danbury.

ABOUT THE WOLVES

Watertown enters tonight's matchup in third place in the Empire Division. With 62 points, the Wolves have a record of 17-12-1-3-2 and sit only two points behind the Hat Tricks for second place, and trail Binghamton by 36 for the top spot.

The Wolves swept the Rockers on the road last weekend, scoring three goals in the third period in both contests. During its five-game win streak, Watertown has averaged six goals per contest and has scored at least six goals in three games.

The Wolves began the season 9-3-2-1 before going 8-9-3-0 in 20 games since Dec. 7. They have won five games in a row for the first time since defeating Motor City on the road (8-3W) on Nov. 22.

Former Danbury Titans defenseman Ludlow Harris, Jr. returned from the IR for Watertown on Feb. 13 and supplied a goal and an assist in its 6-4 win against Motor City on Saturday.

On the power play, the Wolves are fourth in the FPHL (24.1%) and have scored the second-most goals (40), 10 behind the Black Bears. Watertown's penalty kill (80.7%) is tied with Blue Ridge for the seventh-fewest goals allowed.

Davide Gaeta is Watertown's leading point producer (56) and is tied with Trevor Lord for the team lead in goals (22). Trevor Grasby paces the group with 39 assists.

Anton Borodkin is 18-8-1 in the net and trails only Connor McAnanama for the FPHL's most wins (21). Borodkin has the eighth-highest goals against average (3.68).

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

Danbury has won seven of the last eight games and 11 of the past 15. Friday's trip to Watertown will end a three-game road trip for the Hat Tricks. They will return to Danbury to host Port Huron on Saturday and battle Watertown on the road again on Sunday.

The Hat Tricks defeated Port Huron in Michigan on Friday, 7-2, and have victories in just two of their last six contests away from Connecticut.

At 18-11-6-2 through the first 37 games of the Ruiz-Gonzalez coaching era, Danbury stands two points ahead of Watertown for second place in the Empire Division and looks for its first win in Watertown this season.

On the power play, Danbury has performed highly across the last seven games, scoring 13 combined goals. The Hat Tricks have the second-ranked power play in the FPHL (25.2%) and have tallied the third-most power play goals (39).

Danbury's penalty kill (77.1%) is 10th and has allowed the league's third-most goals (36), but is 23-for-24 over its previous five games.

LABELLE'S CAREER SEASON

Defenseman Josh Labelle scored the go-ahead goal in the final minute of the first period on Saturday. The second-year Hat Trick tallied his seventh goal of the season and reached 35 points (7g, 28a) this season, setting a new career-best in his fourth FPHL season. On Nov. 29 against the Prowlers, Labelle notched his 100th FPHL point and currently sits with 69 in his Hat Tricks' career. The 6-foot-6 d-man has posted 16 points (4g, 12a) over his last eight games and leads the team in assists.

WOOLLEY GETS BACK ON THE SCORESHEET

Forward Connor Woolley potted one of Danbury's two goals on Saturday, marking his first since returning from the 15-day IR (Jan. 23). The Pawling, N.Y., native had last scored on Dec. 20 in a 7-6 home loss to Motor City. The third-year Hat Trick totaled four points (1g, 3a) last weekend in Port Huron and has eight goals and 17 assists this campaign.

PENALTY KILL'S PROGRESS

The Hat Tricks penalty kill stood tall on all eight opportunities on Saturday, as it remained perfect for the fourth time in the last five games (23-for-24). In its last eight contests, Danbury's kill is 44 for its last 54 (81.4%), including a 6-for-8 performance against the Wolves, the FPHL's second-leading team on the power play this season (40). Last season, the Hat Tricks had the fifth-ranked PK (80.9%) in the league.

ABOUT DANBURY HAT TRICKS:

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a professional hockey team based in Danbury, CT and compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Since their founding in 2019, the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Champions have brought thrilling, fast-paced, and hard-hitting hockey to the Danbury Ice Arena, earning a reputation for their competitive spirit, electric atmosphere and strong community ties. The team is dedicated to providing an unforgettable game-day experience for fans of all ages while proudly representing the city of Danbury.

Off the ice, the Hat Tricks are committed to fostering connections within the local community through outreach programs with schools, businesses and charities. By developing top-tier hockey talent and growing the sport in the region, the Hat Tricks aim to bring the community together and deliver entertainment that leaves a lasting impact.

Danbury Hat Tricks single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).

