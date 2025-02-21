Dragons Deal for Heitzner

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons acquired forward Kyle Heitzner from the Baton Rouge Zydeco today for future considerations.

The 25-year-old Heitzner has played for Columbus before, appearing in four games during the 2022-23 season and posting a goal and two assists for three points.

This season the Brechin, ON native has appeared in a total of 28 games between the Watertown Wolves and Monroe Moccasins, scoring 19 goals and adding 18 assists for 37 points. He's also appeared in one game with the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL.

In his career, Heitzner has appeared in a total of 65 games, scoring 33 goals and adding 30 assists for 63 points, including seven games in the Swedish Second Division with Ange IK.

