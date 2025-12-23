Mac McClung (36 PTS) & Kevin Knox (31 PTS) Went off at Showcase vs. Remix

Published on December 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls YouTube Video













NBA G League Stories from December 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.