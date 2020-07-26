Mac Daddies Topple Growlers in Tripleheader, 2-1

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers were able to take game two of the tripleheader from the Mac Daddies 2-0, but fell in games one and three by a score of 5-3 and 5-2, respectively.

Game One

The Mac Daddies got out to a quick start on starter Luke Scoles (Central Michigan, 2-2), scoring four runs in the top of the first. The first five got aboard but leadoff hitter, Kyle Ashworth (Cal Poly) wouldn't score until an RBI single by Anthony Calarco (Northwestern). Garrett Navarra (Central Michigan) followed Calarco with the same result to score James Krick (Hillsdale). Two batters later, Alex Ludwick (Baldwin Wallace) drove home Calarco and Navarra on a double.

The Growlers were able to cut into the 4-0 lead, on an RBI single by Ryan Marra (Brown University) that brought in Blake Dunn (Western Michigan).

Greg Weyrich's ballclub added another run in the third thanks to a single by Connor McGuire (UC Irvine) to score Calarco.

The blue and gold added one more run in the fourth on a Trent Quartermaine (Ball State) single which allowed Carson Greene (Stanford) to come across the plate. In the fifth, Greene singled and scored Dunn.

Andrew Taylor (Central Michigan, 1-1) earned the win, while his soon-to-be teammate, Scoles, took the loss.

Game Two

Adam Wheaton (Trine University, 2-0) took home his second win in as many starts after going four innings and striking out six. Trey Nordmann (Howard College, 3) got the save after one inning and one strikeout. Alex Babbit (KVCC) dropped to 0-2 on the summer after throwing just 1.1 innings, allowing both unearned runs and one walk.

The Growlers scored both runs in second on a two-run, reach on an error by Garrett Schultz (Xavier University), which allowed Max Huntley (Western Michigan) and Ben Chosid (Kalamazoo College) to come across the plate.

Game Three

Grant Jebbia (Davenport) started the game and held a perfect game with six strikeouts through 3.1 innings before allowing two singles and hitting a batter. Will Mullen (Western Michigan, 0-2) received the loss after relieving Jebbia, giving up two earned runs on three hits. Tanner Knapp (KVCC) notched his first win of the summer on four innings, four hits, two earned runs and three strikeouts. Luke Ard (Valdosta State, 1) earned his first save of the summer after one inning and two walks.

The Growlers scored both their runs in the second on a bases-clearing double by Will Morrison (Western Michigan) to score Greene and his Stanford teammate, Brett Barrera.

The Mac Daddies exploded for all five runs in the fourth with an RBI single by Navarra to bring in Ashworth, while Calarco joined the parade with one of his own to score Navarra. Noah Hecht (Kalamazoo College) then cleared the bases with a two-run double of his own to send Krick and Calarco.

The Kalamazoo Growlers return to play Tuesday against the Battle Creek Bombers for a 5:15 p.m. home run derby and 5:30 first pitch, with the second derby at 8:00 p.m. and a 8:15 p.m. start for game two.

